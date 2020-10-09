Markets likely to remain volatile; traders should remain vigilant in banking stock: Navneet Daga

The first two weeks of October series was a dream run for index bulls as Nifty managed to post 10 percent gains from the lows made in last week of September series. Short options traders were taken for a ride as massive delta moves forced call writers to unwind large chunk of short positions. Long gamma trades remained the flavor among the traders as bets for continued volatility with large swings is the name of the game.

Nifty saw huge positions buildup during the week as long additions seen with 25 percent additions in futures OI, hinting now dips likely to be shallow as strong hands likely to keep the momentum intact, support is now seen at 11,550-11,600 in the near term and upside opened up towards above 12,100 mark.

Periodic sector rotation seen during the week as large gains were seen on IT & Banking stocks, massive positions buildup seen on IT stocks scaling fresh highs. The likes of Mindtree and Wipro and heavyweights TCS and Infosys saw long positions carry forward. The surprise package was HDFC twins wake up after long hibernation period with strong gains made with aggressive short-covering on HDFC Ltd.

Bank Nifty rallied another 4 percent on a weekly basis after strong gains made the previous week. Bandhan Bank was the top gainer in banking pack which lost 5.5 percent aggregate futures open interest indicating sharp short covering.

We believe post the recent gains made in banking stocks traders should remain vigilant as now any move below 22,900 mark likely to stroke profit booking. We highlighted strong support for Bank Nifty to Nifty ratio at 1.9x levels which held back and ratio moved to 1.96x levels. Bank Nifty/Nifty ratio is perilously treading around 50-EMA, sustenance above the same is essential for the continuation of the recent pullback, we maintain our cautious stance on banking stock and sector with bouts of volatility likely to continue.

Volatility likely to pick further pace with 2-way movement now as markets grapple with earnings reaction, political global news flows on nearing US election and stimulus deal.

We expect India VIX to gradually move towards 24-25 mark during the latter part of the Oct series end. We can see higher markets with higher number of implied volatility going forward.

On the stock futures front, traction is visible from traders on IT and cement stocks with traders should be looking to ride the momentum and buy any short term pullbacks as strong long additions with fresh breakout on yearly highs likely to keep participants interest in the sector.

Metals continued to remain laggard with rise being used by traders to create shorts on likes of Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel.

Strategy for the next week:

Long Strangle on Nifty (Expiry October 15)Buy 12,000 call and Buy 11,600 put with combined premium of ~100 pointsTarget is 200/160 points on total spread

Stop loss is 59 on total spread

Rationale: With options IV’s at lower end and markets volatility in top gear, buying options continues to make sense. Technical and options setup suggest markets standing at inflection point with sharp gains and equally sharp profit booking is not ruled out.

Payoff: Long Strangle Nifty Strategy

