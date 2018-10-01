Markets likely to head lower; Deploy Put Butterfly Spread in Nifty to take advantage

Shubham Agarwal

The bullish momentum that was seen in July and August series took a backseat and markets were under a bear grip in September. The Nifty plummeted by about 6.5 percent while the Bank Nifty tanked over 11 percent.

Trade war woes, rising global crude oil price which breached $82/bbl level and the Rupee depreciation against USD at a record level of Rs 73/USD took a big toll on markets.

Rollovers were on the lower end for October series. The Nifty rolls stood at 63 percent vis-a-vis average of 69 percent seen in the last three months while for the BankNifty rolls were at 66 percent vis-a-vis average of 72 percent.

Further, the index and stocks start on relatively lower total future open interest in October. The Nifty open interest (OI) is lower by 29 percent while Bank Nifty OI is down by about 18 percent compared to total open interest at the beginning of September expiry.

The Nifty option Put Call Ratio – Open interest wise corrected sharply in September series from high of 1.80 to 1.2. The October series too started with OI PCR of 1.12 which indicates that Put and Call writers are equally distributed in Nifty leaving less room for any trended movement to pick up.

India VIX, Volatility Index, a sentiment indicator to gauge Fear and Greed inched higher by 35 percent to 17 percent in the September series.

Empirical study suggests that India VIX has an inverse relationship with Prices. With Volatility Index shifting in the higher regime of 14 to 18 percent, markets could stay volatile in October series too.

Option activity for Nifty depicts relatively lower base at the beginning of October series. Heaviest Put is still placed at 11,000 with OI of 29 lakh shares, while the next highest Put OI is placed at 10,800 with OI in of 28 lakh shares.

The immediate resistance is placed at 11,200 with OI of 24 lakh shares while the highest is placed at 11,500. The overall market structure still remains negative as there is no sign of reversal.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remain on the net short side in Index futures with Long / short ratio at 0.92. In the Index Options too they have added shorts synthetically by Buying Put and Selling Calls.

With Nifty Implied Volatility trading in a higher range, Lower PCR OI and relatively lower open interest in options still leave room on the downside.

To trade any further cut after the existing damage, a low risk Put Butterfly Spread in Nifty is recommended.

Put Butterfly Spread is a bearish strategy that expects index to plummet further. This strategy offers decent reward/risk along with low cost.

Under this strategy, we need to Buy ATM option 1 lot, Sell 2 Lots of OTM Put and buy 1 lower OTM Option 1 lot. Maximum risk in this strategy is limited to initial outflow. Profit is maximum at the middle strike.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.