App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets | Landslide victory  brings in predictability in policy roadmap

The recent upsurge provides opportunities to exit troubled companies facing balance sheet issues and/or business uncertainties. Another important rejig in portfolios would be to reduce exposure to consumer discretionary space towards sectors that are high on the priority list of the new government.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
Whatsapp

Gaurav Dua

In its first term, the Narendra Modi government implemented bold structural reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill (IBC), the Goods and Services tax (GST), a real estate regulator and demonetisation to encourage formalization of economy. These structural reforms, while they tend to impact near term growth momentum, are immensely beneficial in the long term.

We expect the Modi 2.0 government to build on these reforms to chart a sustainable growth story. Policy priorities would also focus on easing rural stress and look at ways to create meaning employment to reap the benefits of the favourable demographic mix in the country. We also expect the government to take tangible steps to shore up tax revenues and attract foreign capital to raise the required resources to meet its growth aspirations.

Markets upbeat but challenges ahead

related news

The majority mandate has boosted sentiments and benchmark indices are close to all time high levels. We do see scope for further gains of 5-8 percent in Nifty/Sensex from the current levels over the next few months. The upside will be support by a strong revival in earnings growth in the next two years (FY2019 to FY2021). The expected turnaround in financial performance of corporate lending banks and positive effects of the policy steps to ease the liquidity situation would boost earnings growth at the index level. Moreover, the valuations will rollover to FY2020-21 estimates in the next 4-6 months which would give valuations comfort to investors.

However, the macro challenges such as the slowing consumer demand, fiscal constraints and global uncertainties driven by trade war remain. Investors will closely track the initial policy announcements by the government for further re-rating of the markets.

On the brighter side, the buying interest in midcap space should pick up once the benchmark indices stabilize at higher levels and the investors begin to explore value in broader markets.

Time to fine tune portfolios

A rising tide pushes up all the boats and the recent event-driven upsurge is likely to provide opportunities to exit troubled companies facing balance sheet issues and/or business uncertainties. Another important rejig in portfolios would be to reduce exposure to consumer discretionary space towards sectors that are high on the priority list of the new government.

Going by the BJP’s manifesto and recent comments, the government is likely to refocus on infrastructure development with roads and water linkage project on high priority.  Investment in rural sector is also likely to be high on the list of priorities for the new government. Lastly, the government will have no option but to strengthen  state-owned companies either through capital infusion (in banks) or divestment (in non-core and weaker businesses).

Remain constructive on two investment themes with structural growth outlook

In addition to this, we recommend meaningful exposure to two investment themes that we have been bullish on for the last few months. First, the corporate sector lending banks are set to see a marked improvement in their earnings with peaking out of asset quality issues. Thus, they offer a re-rating driven attractive investment opportunity. However, it would be advisable to stick to private sector corporate lenders like ICICI Bank, Axis bank and Federal Bank with some exposure to large state-owned banks like State Bank of India.

Similarly, we also are positive on the agri-inputs/specialty chemical space. Many quality Indian players are well positioned to make a mark in the global markets with China losing its cost and scale advantage in this space.

(Gaurav Dua is senior vice-president and head – strategy & investments at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Views expressed are personal.)

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #GST #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Modi 2.0 #Narendra Modi #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Bharat promotion dairies: Katrina Kaif’s love for florals is a lesso ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan are swag personified, but it’s Sa ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bharat: The latest promo of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has ...

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane exchange pleasantries, but Abhishek Bachcha ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

BJP Gets Landslide Victory in Arunachal Pradesh Despite Setback Ahead ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Hashmatullah Shines as Afghanistan Stun Pakistan

Assam 12th Result 2019: AHSEC to Declare Assam Board HS Class 12 Resul ...

GSEB HSC Result 2019: Gujarat Board to Declare Class 12 Results for Ar ...

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra Board to Release MSBSHSE Clas ...

Rumours of Rahul's Resignation Baseless, Says Ashok Gehlot; Praises Hi ...

Volcano Erupts in Indonesia's Bali, Flights Cancelled

Two Arrested in Greater Noida After 'Prohibited Meat' Found from House

United Airlines Extends Cancellation of Boeing 737 Max Flights

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

LDF's debacle in Kerala Lok Sabha polls: NDA's entry as third front ha ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to make a fake video
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.