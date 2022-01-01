Markets in 2022 and beyond: Staying invested holds the key

Anshul Arzare, Business Head – Investment Advisory & Wealth Broking, YES Securities

Looking back, 2021 has undoubtedly turned out to be a remarkable year for equities. While the Nifty outperformed many global peers, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 250 lakh crore for the first time on August 31. Record gains saw 95 percent of stocks traded above their 200-day moving averages at some point. Given that the rally pervading 2021 not only took off but more than doubled from 8,000 to 16,000 within no time, a correction was always around the corner owing to the natural tendency of investors to book profits.

India’s IPO Buzz

India Inc, notwithstanding the Omicron threat, is on a solid footing. The corporate sector has shown discernible signs of resurgence, including QIPs, rights issues and IPOs, implying that most corporates have the wherewithal to make fresh investments. It is pertinent to note that FY21 was a great year for IPOs, with as many as 53 companies raising a record Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

The list of upcoming IPOs includes heavyweights like LIC. In fact, the government is reportedly pinning hopes on the success of the LIC public issue to lend stability to the rupee and contain fiscal deficit. The current fiscal deficit position remains well within the target announced by the government at 6.8 percent due to the strong revenue traction.

China and Global Impact on Markets

Going forward, both manufacturing and services will undergo sweeping changes led by technological innovation and increasing digital footprint, which will reflect in the corporate performance on the bourses as well. The West progressively building a robust alternative to China is a heartening development.

Since the second COVID wave, growth and profitability have been aligned with the broader ESG framework for mainstream economic reasons, not CSR mandates.

The FIIs will return given India’s undeniable value proposition – extremely high growth potential, comparatively cheaper labour force, and pro-growth government policies, including alluring tax exemptions. A growing trend of investing in green technologies will also bear fruit in due course. Economic progression thus looks a foregone conclusion, soaring high on the wings of capacity expansion and disruptive innovation.

Talking of critical risks lurking on the horizons, they are not so much about the Omicron virus as the likelihood of commodity price hikes and supply chain disruptions collectively making a dent into cost-effective manufacturing, which may impact core inflation at some point.

Standing of Domestic Markets

The strong fundamentals of the domestic economy and its resilience to withstand external vulnerabilities are expected to keep the economy upbeat. There is little reason to expect any impediment to the recovery progress. In the aftermath of the pandemic’s lethal blow, several companies across sectors have gained from a predominant shift towards an organised market.

The pandemic has also taught corporates the art and science of prudent cost management and purposeful price hikes, which have more than offset the rise in input prices.

As investors, we need to work out our strategic asset allocations in line with our life goals, not led by a futile fixation to time the markets, which invariably undergo phases of highs and lows following local and global cues. Retail participation will continue to play a pivotal role in the equity market growth story.

In the last five years, SIP inflows have zoomed from Rs 4,000 crore in November 2016 to Rs 11,000 crore in November 2021. The number of active investors in the equity market has more than doubled in the last two years over the base created in the past 20 years.

Staying invested with a long-term perspective is the most prudent option, provided the portfolio comprises fundamentally sound picks. If anyone is planning to make any fresh buys on dips, it is advisable to focus on a stock-specific approach backed by strong research rather than be guided by the hype and noise.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.