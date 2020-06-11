'Market's focus now on FY22 & FY23 performance; keep a balanced portfolio'

The equity markets have kind of discounted that FY21 growth and earnings will be tepid and seem to be now focussing on what is expected in FY22 & FY23. A solution to the virus whether in terms of a cure or a vaccine is being expected in about 12 months and hence the expectation is that things will turn around post that, Sudhakar Shanbhag, Chief Investment Officer at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q: The market has picked up momentum in last 2 weeks. Do you think this is just a short-term rally and the worst is not yet over?

The Indian equity markets have been buoyant over the last couple of weeks. This market rally has come as a surprise to all when nobody was expecting it. Indian markets had been laggards in the emerging market basket and are probably catching up and we have seen almost a 33 percent rally from the low we saw in March 2020. Gradual release of lockdown measures would also have played its part.

There is, however, a complete dichotomy between the markets and the economy. The coronavirus situation is also not completely under control. While the current market rally has seen momentum, we have to be watchful about how the coronavirus comes under control over the next few weeks and months as also how the economy responds to the same including the measures taken by the government and RBI. The latest data on non-farm payroll in the US was a positive surprise as well as the unemployment rate being lower-than-expected has seen a sharp rally in US markets.

Q: Do you think the government and RBI will announce more measures in coming months, even after significant amount of measures announced earlier to revive the economy?

The government has announced a series of measures which has attempted to take care of the bottom of the pyramid section of the population who have been most effected as also the MSME segments, farmers among others. The announcements are also done in such a way that the impact on the fiscal deficit in the immediate year is minimised. RBI has been more generous in terms of rate cuts as well as providing more than ample liquidity in the system. Since inflation is expected to be in reasonable control and growth is a concern the RBI has recognised the same and taken appropriate actions. The government and RBI both have indicated that if more measures are required to revive the economy they are willing to take care of the same.

Q: Banking & financials were the actual leaders of the recent rally. What does it indicate?

If we look at the equity indices, even now banking and financial services have a weight of about 33-34 percent of the total. In light of the expected slowdown and impact of the non-performing assets of banks due to the various measures including moratoriums announced by RBI, the hardest hit during the correction was this sector and hence a rebound when markets recover is but obvious since some of the stocks are available at below average valuations.

Also, the equity markets have kind of discounted that FY21 growth and earnings will be tepid and seem to be now focussing on what is expected in FY22 & FY23. A solution to the virus whether in terms of a cure or a vaccine is being expected in about 12 months and hence the expectation is that things will turn around post that.

Q: What are the sectors one should look at now, which can create wealth after COVID-19?

Sector focus with change as and when there are improvements as discussed in the cure / vaccine for the virus. Having said that, at the current stage, we are focussed on companies which have a strong balance sheet & free cash flows generation, less financial leverage and flexible cost structures.

Specifically, we are currently focussed on speciality chemicals based on expectations of production shifts from China and since Indian companies have strong knowledge and experience on chemistry, Insurance due to increased savings pool, low capital requirement from market and no asset quality issues unlike banks, Pharma due to low regulatory challenges from US FDA and stable growth outlook & Cement due to focus on housing and infrastructure.

Q: The rally seems to have also been backed by FIIs, which bought nearly Rs 14,000 crore in the first week of June. Do you think FII flow will continue going forward?

If we look at FII data over the last three years we saw about Rs 54,000 crore of inflow in 2017, about Rs 34,000 crore of outflow in 2018 and Rs 82,000 crore of inflow during 2019. YTD number for CY 2020 is a negative Rs 18,000 crore where we saw a huge outflow in March 2020 and the next 3 months have seen inflows.

India due its medium-term growth potential and favourable demographics will remain in the allocation radar of most foreign investors who are looking for such opportunities. There is no reason to believe that this focus in India is going to change materially since COVID has impacted the world and not India alone.

Q: The Midcap and Smallcaps also participated in the run in equal proportion with benchmark indices. Your thoughts?

With regards to selection of stocks across market caps from a retail investor perspective for example, the focus has to be on a balanced allocation to each of them across market cycles and based on the risk appetite as well as horizon of investments. Small and Midcaps can add good value to a portfolio if we can give it time as well as are willing to withstand a little higher volatility compared to largecaps.

When the economy recovers all stocks will participate but the smaller companies may be in a better position to deliver. However, here stock selection is going to be key and we should look at the aspects discussed earlier across these stocks and sectors. Also, as observed in the past a lower interest rate environment supports the smaller companies relatively more than the larger ones.

