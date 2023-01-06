 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Markets flashing red again, here are the factors contributing to the fall

Gaurav Sharma
Jan 06, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Inflation remains the biggest worry as higher rates for a longer period spell elevated risks to the equity markets amid continuing geopolitical crises

India’s stock indices reeled under sustained selling pressure for the third consecutive session on January 6, with the 30-pack BSE Sensex down 453 points, or 0.75 percent, at 59,900 and the Nifty down 133 points, or 0.74 percent, at 17,859.

The markets were still adjusting to the Federal Open Market Committee minutes that came out on January 5. Negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and the Reserve Bank of India governor’s comments on inflation in South Asia added pressure. Also, global cues didn’t provide much comfort. The Indian indices opened flat and soon came under extensive selling pressure.

Let’s look at what caused the decline on the last day of the week:

Ukraine rejects Russia's ceasefire offer

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been one of the major reasons for turmoil in the global economy and markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered a ceasefire, which was rejected by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. This rejection is viewed as a signal that the war will continue and destabilise the world order, which is bad news for the global equity markets.

Comments from RBI Governor