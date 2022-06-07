English
    Markets fall for 3rd day; Sensex tumbles 568 points

    On Tuesday, benchmark indices fell for the third day in a row, with the Sensex falling 567.98 points on sluggish global markets and continued outflows of foreign funds.

    PTI
    June 07, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

    Benchmark indices declined for the third day running on Tuesday, with the Sensex tumbling 567.98 points amid weak global markets and continuous foreign funds outflow. Investors were risk averse ahead of the RBI's policy decision on Wednesday, traders said.

    The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 567.98 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 55,107.34. During the day, it dived 792.91 points or 1.42 per cent to 54,882.41. The broader NSE Nifty fell by 153.20 points or 0.92 per cent to end at 16,416.35.

    From the Sensex pack, Titan, Dr Reddy's, Larsen & Toubro, HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, TCS and Nestle were the biggest laggards. In contrast, NTPC, Maruti, M&M and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

    Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Hong Kong and Seoul finished lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai ended with marginal gains. European markets were trading lower during afternoon trade.

    Stock markets in the US had ended with gains on Monday. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.26 per cent to USD 119.2 per barrel.

    Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,397.65 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.
    PTI
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 04:11 pm
