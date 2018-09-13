Sensex, Nifty shut today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

BSE and NSE are shut on September 13 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

As a result, there will be no trading in the equity market. Along with it, all wholesale commodity markets, including those of metals and bullion, are closed.

The forex and commodity futures markets will also not conduct any kind of trading.

The truncated week has been a rather mixed one so far. Equities saw a big dip on Monday and Tuesday, dragged by a big drop in the rupee as well as higher crude prices. But Wednesday saw a big upmove, following hints of a possible government intervention to rein in higher fuel prices as well as stem the rupee from falling.

Maximum gains on September 12, 2018, were visible among consumer stocks, led by gains in ITC and HUL. Rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank too aided sentiment on the market.

Investors may also have been upbeat about trade deficit data for August, which has seen some narrowing for the month at USD 17.4 billion.

At the close of market hours on September 12, 2018, the Sensex ended up 304.83 points or 0.81 percent at 37717.96, while the Nifty is higher up 82.40 points or 0.73 percent at 11369.90. The market breadth is still negative as 1,119 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,512 shares, while 198 shares were unchanged.