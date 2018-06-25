Markets close lower dragged by oil & gas stocks; HPCL, BPCL shed 3%, RIL ends in red

Benchmark indices ended at day's low with Nifty slipped below 10,800 and Sensex fell over 200 points as selling pressure seen in major banking, pharma and metal names.

The market breadth favoured declines with 809 shares have advanced, 1721 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.

The Nifty energy index closed 1.2 percent lower dragged by stocks including Bharat Petroleum Corporation which fell 3.3 percent while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was down 3.9 percent.

Brent crude oil fell 1 percent on Monday as investors prepared for an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in output to hit the markets after OPEC and its partners agreed to raise production.

Despite the increase, which is intended to stop the gap between global supply and demand from becoming too wide, analysts said global oil markets would likely remain relatively tight this year.

Brent crude futures were down 78 cents at USD 74.78 a barrel at 0917 GMT, while US light crude was up 25 cents at USD 68.83 a barrel, supported in part by a Canadian supply outage.

Prices initially jumped after an OPEC deal to increase output was announced late last week, as it was not seen boosting supply by as much as some had expected.

OPEC and non-OPEC partners including Russia have since 2017 cut output by 1.8 million bpd to tighten the market and prop up prices.

Among the other losers, Indian Oil Corporation ended lower by 1.5 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corporation closed 1.82 percent in the red. Heavy weight Reliance Industries, despite trading in the green in the morning closed lower by 0.8 percent this Monday afternoon.

Global research firm Jefferies has maintained an underperform rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 790 per share. It believes that Alok Industries bid is too small to matter with the overall investment thesis too lofty.

