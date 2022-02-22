Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history.

Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

"It is probably an understatement to say that it will be an ugly day (on the markets) tomorrow," said Viktor Szabo, an emerging market portfolio manager at abrdn in London.

"I was hoping we weren't going to get here, but this is a significant step."

Russian markets were still open when Putin announced his decision live on television following phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France.

The rouble losses reached 3.3%, while Moscow's stock markets plunged to their lowest level in over a year as the dollar-denominated RTS index finished the day 13.2% lower and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 10.5%.

Analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia warned traders ahead of the start of Tuesday's Asian open that Putin's decision to recognise the separatist-held areas of Ukraine would clearly exacerbate already high tensions.

"Financial market participants now wait for a response from the United States and Europe," they added.

That response is expected to come in the shape of tough new sanctions.

Although other steps might come first, some of the most severe measures would be to cut Russia's banks off from the SWIFT banking system and order a complete ban on EU, UK and U.S. investment funds holding Russian government bonds.

At the end of last year foreigners held just over $43 billion of OFZs, as Russia's rouble-denominated bonds are known.

"We agreed (Britain) and (the EU) will coordinate to deliver swift sanctions against Putin’s regime, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine," British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said on Twitter following a call with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.



FUTURES SLUMP

