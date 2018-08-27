App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market@Moneycontrol: Indices start the week with massive rally; Sensex surges over 400 pts

Banks led the charts as intense buying was visible across the financials space. The Bank Nifty and Nifty PSU bank index were one of the top gainers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

What a cracker of a Monday that was for the market! Bulls had their their way throughout the session, with benchmarks gaining with every passing hour. Indices ended the day at record high levels. The Nifty managed to clock 11,700-mark as well.

Positive global cues also supported the rally as investors took note of cues coming in from Jackson Hole symposium. Jerome Powell, the US Fed Chair, has hinted at slow, but steady rate hikes ahead on the back of strong economic growth in the US as well. Along with it, likely easing tensions and softening of dollar helped the indices end well above key milestones.

Banks led the charts as intense buying was visible across the financials space. The Bank Nifty and Nifty PSU bank index were one of the top gainers. Additionally, metals, too, were one of the strong gainers, up over 1.5 percent.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:54 pm

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.