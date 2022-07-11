Market yet to bottom out, another correction up to 14,400 on Nifty likely, says Ruchit Jain of 5paisa

The Nifty50 has seen an up move in last few days from the lows of 15,180. However, the up move does not seem to be impulsive and has overlapping waves, Ruchit Jain, lead, research, at 5paisa.com, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

As per the Elliott Wave structure, he believes such overlapping waves during uptrends indicate that the market has not bottomed out yet and this is just a pullback move. Once this pullback is over, the index would resume its short-term downtrend and could then breach the recent lows, he said, adding the Nifty could correct till 14,400 levels.

On the metals sector, which corrected more than 30 percent from its highs, Ruchit feels the worst may not be over yet.

“There is usually a strong inverse correlation between metal stocks and the US Dollar Index and as we have seen a sharp surge in the Dollar Index recently, the metal stocks have seen a sharp correction. There are no signs of a top in the Dollar Index as of now,” he reasoned.

Power is the biggest gainer among sectors this year. Do you think this outperformance will continue in the year ahead? What are the charts telling you?

The BSE Power index has seen some correction recently but it is still up by over 20 percent in this calendar year. In this recent corrective phase, the index has managed to form a support around its 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) and prices have seen a pullback move from there. The five-day EMA has given a positive crossover to the 20-day EMA which indicates a short-term uptrend.

Also, the RSI (relative strength index) Smoothed indicator is in buy mode and is hinting at a positive momentum. Hence, we expect the sector to continue its up move and it could continue to show relative outperformance going ahead. The immediate support for this index is placed around 4,000 followed by 3,800 while resistance is seen around 4,340 and 4,485. In the short term, the index could approach 4,485, which is the 61.8 percent retracement of the recent correction.

Most technical experts are saying one more leg of correction up to 13,500-14,000 is possible. Do you feel so by reading charts and patterns?

Our market is in a corrective phase since October 2021. This seems to be a correction within a larger-degree uptrend. The index has seen an upmove in the last few days from the lows of 15,180. However, the upmove does not seem to be impulsive and has overlapping waves.

As per the Elliott Wave structure, such overlapping waves during an upmove indicate that the market has not bottomed out yet and this is just a pullback move. This pullback move could retrace the corrective leg from 18,115 to 15,180 and the retracement levels are seen around 15,550-15,650 followed by 17,000. Once this pullback is over, the index would resume its short-term downtrend and could then breach the recent lows. Once it resumes the short-term downtrend, the index could then try to retrace the entire rally from the March 2020 lows to October 2021 highs.

The 38.2 percent retracement of that entire upmove is placed around 14,400 and the Nifty could correct till that level. The view will negate if we see any impulsive up move in the near future.

IT is the most affected sector, falling 24 percent this year. Is the worst over for the sector and is it the time to pick stocks? If yes, what is your pecking order?

IT stocks have corrected sharply mainly because the IT space in the global markets have seen a sharp correction. However, we have recently seen a completion of a five-wave impulsive correction at recent lows. Also, during mid-June the RSI Smoothed oscillator has formed a higher bottom in spite of a lower low in the index, which is a positive divergence. Hence, in the near term we expect a pullback move in this space which would retrace the recent corrective phase.

The retracement levels of the corrective phase are around 29,460 and 31,365 which the Nifty IT index could test in the short term. Hence, traders can look to trade with a positive bias and look for stock-specific opportunities. Stocks such as Infosys, TCS, Mindtree would be the preferred picks to trade in this pullback move.

However, whether the worst is over and the bottom is in place is a difficult call to take at this juncture as the global market movement (especially Nasdaq) is likely to have an impact on our IT sector.

The metals sector has corrected sharply from its highs in April. But for around a month or so, the sector is consolidating and turned range-bound. Do you think the worst is over for the sector and it is gradually getting ready for another upmove?

There is usually a strong inverse correlation between metal stocks and the US Dollar Index and as we have seen a sharp surge in the Dollar Index recently, the metal stocks have seen a sharp correction. There are no signs of a top in the Dollar Index as of now and, hence, the worst may not be over yet for the metal stocks.

However, the momentum readings in the metal stocks are quite oversold and, hence, a short-term pullback move seems to be on the cards for metal stocks.

After a more than 30 percent rally from March lows, do you think the auto sector is gradually turning expensive or does it still have steam?

Auto stocks have shown a decent outperformance to the broader markets in the last few months. Various reasons such as decent monthly sales numbers, declining input costs and easing of the chip shortage problems are factors that have supported the sector.

The Nifty Auto index is trading in a Rising Channel and prices are currently trading near the higher end of the channel. Thus, in the near term we could see some cooling off and traders could prefer other sectors over auto names which are oversold and are witnessing pullback moves.

However, any declines in this sector could be a good opportunity to re-enter at lower levels. For the near term, one should be very stock-specific and be selective within this sector.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.