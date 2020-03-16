Market winners: Ruchi Soya among 4 stocks that buck the downward trend

The market traded lower on March 16 also after being in a free fall for the past few sessions on the back of fast-spreading coronavirus. In the last 5 trading sessions, the benchmark indices have tumbled over 10 percent on the fear of rising coronavirus cases.

It seems that investors are in so much fear that even highly discounted blue-chip stocks remain untouched on the concern of further fall.

Amid the uni-direction move of the market, four NSE stocks are bucking the trend and have been gaining since the last five trading sessions, shows Moneycontrol analysis.