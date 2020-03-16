App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market winners: Ruchi Soya among 4 stocks that buck the downward trend

Among the list, the market of Gujarat Lease Financing and Vardhman Polytext market cap is very low below Rs 10 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The market traded lower on March 16 also after being in a free fall for the past few sessions on the back of fast-spreading coronavirus. In the last 5 trading sessions, the benchmark indices have tumbled over 10 percent on the fear of rising coronavirus cases.

It seems that investors are in so much fear that even highly discounted blue-chip stocks remain untouched on the concern of further fall.

Amid the uni-direction move of the market, four NSE stocks are bucking the trend and have been gaining since the last five trading sessions, shows Moneycontrol analysis.

However, from the above list, the market of Gujarat Lease Financing and Vardhman Polytext market cap is very low below Rs 10 crore. Ruchi Soya and Reliance Naval current market cap is Rs 2,817 crore and  119 crore, respectively.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 04:29 pm

