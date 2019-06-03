App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market will cheer 50 bps rate cut by RBI on June 6, say experts

Shiv Dhawan of Edelweiss Securities feels that the market will trade in a range from 11,800-12,200 till we see some more clarity emerge on the liquidity situation.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shiv Diwan and Gautam Shroff, co-heads of institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities, shared their views and outlook on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

"We have already seen a slowdown in the gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, inflation has remained benign and soft and obviously markets after the whole election rally have probably become a little bit expensive. So at 18-18.5 times one year forward, we do believe that it is one of the most expensive times we have seen. Even as a premium to the emerging markets (EMs) this is almost 60 percent," said Diwan.

"We do expect that some of the quality names may continue to do well but I think the market will trade in a range from 11,800-12,200 till we see some more clarity emerge on the liquidity situation. The hope is that we have seen crude come off a little bit. If that continues then that could be great because otherwise trade wars also will continue to create a mess," Diwan added.

Close

In terms of liquidity driven rally, Shroff said, "I think flows will continue only if we see action from the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) together. So action is something which is much required. We have a policy this week. Anywhere between 25 basis points (bps) and 50 bps, if they do 50 bps then the market will surely cheer that because 25 is almost like a given and that is already priced in. So that is something that will help in action and flows will continue only after we see that decision come through."

related news

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.