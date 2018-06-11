Market weekly wrap: Healthcare, energy stocks gain the most; Sun Pharma, SAIL top gainers

The Nifty50 opened the week at 10,765.95 on Monday and closed at 10,767 on Friday. But it hit a low of 10,633.15 on 5 June and a high of 10,818 on Thursday.

For Friday, Nifty index opened negative but managed to hold on to its immediate support of 10,700 – 10,720 zones and recovered towards its crucial hurdle of 10,770-10,780 zones. For the week the Sensex was up 0.61 percent while the Nifty gained 0.67 percent.

Sentiments in the Indian bond markets continued to remain weak as 10-year bond yield climbed above 8 percent amid concern about quickening inflation and the government’s budget deficit.

India VIX fell 0.65 per cent to 12.69. VIX fell by 6.43 per cent for the entire week and the overall lower volatility with a higher Put-Call Ratio suggested a bullish bias for the market.

Most major sectoral indices were trading in the red, but defensive sectors like information technology and pharmaceuticals gained. The Nifty Pharma index rose by over 4 percent, and PSU banks and IT stocks too witnessed good sessions. For the week, the market gained a little over half a percent, with bank stocks finishing as the biggest losers. The Nifty Midcap index ended around one percent higher than its closing level at the end of last week.

For the week FIIs bought shares worth 1164.42 crore while DIIs bought 2469.53 crore.