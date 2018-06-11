Market weekly wrap: Healthcare, energy stocks gain the most; Sun Pharma, SAIL top gainers

Midcap & Small Capitalisation stocks that were already under pressure in the last few weeks saw more weakness after market regulator placed some companies under additional surveillance -- or ASM to check abnormal rise in stock prices that does not commensurate with the financial health of companies.
The Nifty50 opened the week at 10,765.95 on Monday and closed at 10,767 on Friday. But it hit a low of 10,633.15 on 5 June and a high of 10,818 on Thursday.
For Friday, Nifty index opened negative but managed to hold on to its immediate support of 10,700 – 10,720 zones and recovered towards its crucial hurdle of 10,770-10,780 zones. For the week the Sensex was up 0.61 percent while the Nifty gained 0.67 percent.Sentiments in the Indian bond markets continued to remain weak as 10-year bond yield climbed above 8 percent amid concern about quickening inflation and the government’s budget deficit.
