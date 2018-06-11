App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market weekly wrap: Healthcare, energy stocks gain the most; Sun Pharma, SAIL top gainers

Midcap & Small Capitalisation stocks that were already under pressure in the last few weeks saw more weakness after market regulator placed some companies under additional surveillance -- or ASM to check abnormal rise in stock prices that does not commensurate with the financial health of companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty50 opened the week at 10,765.95 on Monday and closed at 10,767 on Friday. But it hit a low of 10,633.15 on 5 June and a high of 10,818 on Thursday.

For Friday, Nifty index opened negative but managed to hold on to its immediate support of 10,700 – 10,720 zones and recovered towards its crucial hurdle of 10,770-10,780 zones. For the week the Sensex was up 0.61 percent while the Nifty gained 0.67 percent.

Sentiments in the Indian bond markets continued to remain weak as 10-year bond yield climbed above 8 percent amid concern about quickening inflation and the government’s budget deficit.

Midcap & Small Capitalisation stocks that were already under pressure in the last few weeks saw more weakness after market regulator placed some companies under additional surveillance -- or ASM to check abnormal rise in stock prices that does not commensurate with the financial health of companies.

related news


India VIX fell 0.65 per cent to 12.69. VIX fell by 6.43 per cent for the entire week and the overall lower volatility with a higher Put-Call Ratio suggested a bullish bias for the market.


weekly-data (1)


weekly-data (2)


weekly-data (3)


weekly-data (4)


weekly-data (5)


weekly-data (6)


Most major sectoral indices were trading in the red, but defensive sectors like information technology and pharmaceuticals gained.

The Nifty Pharma index rose by over 4 percent, and PSU banks and IT stocks too witnessed good sessions.

For the week, the market gained a little over half a percent, with bank stocks finishing as the biggest losers.

The Nifty Midcap index ended around one percent higher than its closing level at the end of last week.



For the week FIIs bought shares worth 1164.42 crore while DIIs bought 2469.53 crore.
First Published on Jun 9, 2018 10:11 am

tags #Market Cues

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.