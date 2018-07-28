Market Week Ahead: Top 10 factors that will keep traders busy next week

The week gone by was spectacular for the market as benchmark indices and the Nifty Bank ended at record closing highs, and investors' wealth increased by Rs 4.67 lakh crore.

The Sensex ended 1.75 percent higher at 37,134.88 and the Nifty closed above the 11,200-mark, rising 2.44 percent to 11,278.35.

The broader market also participated in the rally and outperformed frontline indices after consistent underperformance in previous weeks, with Nifty Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices rising over 4 percent.

The sectoral trend was also strong with Nifty FMCG index surging 5 percent following ITC's stable earnings and Nifty PSU Bank rallying 10 percent after strong Canara Bank numbers. The only loser, however, was the IT index, which shed over a percent.

In the past week, there was some support from foreign institutional investors, who bought more than Rs 3,000 crore worth of shares. Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers to the tune of over Rs 1,500 crore.

After ending at record closing levels for the past four sessions, the Nifty is likely to consolidate before moving further north, but stock-specific action is likely to continue because of the earnings season, experts said.

"The coming week seems to have a good flow of earnings. We will continue to see stock specific approach as heavyweights like HDFC, Axis Bank, Escorts, Shree Cement, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Dabur etc are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings," Gaurav Jain, Director Hem Securities said. "Nifty can hit a target of 11,400 points."

On a year-to-date basis, the Sensex has returned 9 percent and the Nifty has returned 7 percent, driven majorly by domestic inflow. The broader market has underperformed these indices sharply, with the BSE Midcap having fallen 11 percent and the BSE Smallcap having fallen 14.5 percent.

Siddharth Khemka, Head- Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Securities, believes that this divergence between large and midcaps may continue for some more time. "Midcaps still trade at a premium of 20-25 percent to the Nifty in terms of P/E and thus, could be vulnerable in a volatile market."

Corporate earnings for the first quarter of the current fiscal year have been strong, with BSE 500 companies' earnings growing 22 percent so far, way ahead of expectations, said Rajeev Srivastava, Head-Retail Broking, Reliance Securities, who expects the premium valuations to sustain.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

Earnings

June quarter earnings season, so far, has been good. Among largecaps, L&T, ITC and Dr Reddy's Labs reported better than consensus profits while Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Hero Motocorp reported numbers along the estimates.

Out of the results declared so far, 13 out of 22 Nifty companies have declared results better than expectations. "This is hinting of reversal of earning downgrades that we have been witnessing for past 12-13 quarters," Vineeta Sharma, Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors said.

In the coming week, around 450 companies will declare their corporate earnings, which include largecaps like HDFC, Tata Motors, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cement, Axis Bank, Vedanta, UPL, Power Grid and Titan Company.

In the broader space, IDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Avenue Supermarts, Escorts, Idea Cellular, Central Bank of India, Godrej Consumer Products, IDFC, Dabur India, Bharat Electronics, Bank of India, Tata Global, Marico, SAIL and Wockhardt will announce earnings.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors will announce its June quarter earnings on Friday, August 3. The company's standalone numbers are expected to be strong because of a low base, but the key thing to watch out for would be the performance of Jaguar Land Rover.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects the company's standalone revenue to increase 91 percent year on year due to its volume growth of 61 percent and higher ASPs, led by a richer product mix (higher MHCV mix plus increased volumes of higher-priced launches in the PV segment).

Standalone EBITDA margin is likely to be 7 percent in Q1FY19 (6.1 percent in Q4FY18). In the same quarter last year, the company had reported an operating loss.

Prabhudas Lilladher feels that on a standalone basis, operating profit margin is expected to be at 9.5 percent, up 260 bps quarter on quarter, while Motilal Oswal expects EBITDA margin to come in at around 7.1 percent (20 bps higher sequentially), led by operating leverage.

"We expect adjusted PAT to be at Rs 1,800 crore (3rd consecutive quarter of positive PAT)," the brokerage said in a report.

Kotak expects JLR's EBITDA margin to improve by 300 bps YoY to 10.3 percent, but the number will still be lower on a sequential basis as the March quarter is a seasonally stronger quarter for the company.

"We build in hedged forex loss of 113 million pound in estimates for Q1FY19 (211 million pound in Q4FY18 and 454 millon pound in Q1FY18)," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

Prabhudas Lilladher said JLR's Q1FY19 volumes are expected to be higher by around 6 percent YoY, with margins coming in at 10.5 percent, 170 bps lower QoQ and 260 bps higher YoY, owing to expectations of an unfavourable product mix and restructuring of the capitalisation structure.

ICICI Securities feels JLR's retail and wholesale volumes are expected to grow by around 5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, with growth attributable to newer models like E-Pace, Discovery and Velar.

"JLR is likely to post topline of around 5.7 billion pound, exhibiting growth of around 1.6 percent YoY and margins are expected to contract around 70 bps QoQ to 11.5 percent due to higher input cost & negative operating leverage," the brokerage said.

RBI Policy

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet between July 30 and August before the third bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19. The decision of the MPC will be announced at 14:30 hours IST on August 1.

Most economists expect the MPC to keep policy rates unchanged but the commentary would be a key thing to watch out for.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank, said balancing the risks and the comforts, the MPC is likely to keep the policy rates unchanged. "Moreover, with already elevated bond yields, the MPC is unlikely to send very hawkish signals to the market with back-to-back rate hikes," he said.

Barua also said inflationary risks are still there but the rise in food prices (in June and July) has been much lower than the historical trend. This sort of sub-par food inflation could be underlined as an offsetting factor against the minimum support price risk and elevated core inflation, the economist said.

Stability in the rupee in the recent weeks and the moderation of oil prices could also be pointed out by the RBI as somewhat comforting, according to him.

Edelweiss too, expects the MPC to keep repo rate, the rate at which RBI lends money to commercial banks, unchanged at 6.25 percent, with the committee having hiked rates at the last policy meet after a hiatus of four years. "Effectiveness of minimum support price in corps outside paddy, trend in crude prices and USD remain the key monitorables," the brokerage said.

Auto Sales

Automobile companies will start declaring their July month sales data from August 1. Hence, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Escorts, Atul Auto, Force Motors, Steel Strips Wheels etc will be in focus in the coming week.

Macro Data

India Core Infrastructure Output for June will be released on Tuesday. India Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for July will be announced on Wednesday and Nikkei Services PMI for July on Friday.

India’s Foreign Exchange Reserve for the week ended July 27, and deposit & bank loan growth for the week ended July 20 will also be released on Friday.

Listing

Women's apparel maker TCNS Clothing will make a debut on the bourses on Monday. The final issue price is fixed at higher end of price band of Rs 714-716 per share.

The 1,125-crore initial public offer received good response from institutional investors, subscribing 5.25 times during July 18-20.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the listing price could be around Rs 720-725 levels.

Technical Outlook

The Nifty50 crossed all its near term targets and end the week at record closing high of 11,278.40, up 2.44 percent. The index formed robust bullish candle on the weekly charts.

After hitting a record high, expects expect some consolidation in the coming week before moving towards next target of around 10,400-10,500 levels. The support could be around 11,100 levels, they said.

"The Nifty convincingly closed above previous established top. It moved beyond the higher end of the range 10,860-11,120 defined in previous weekly communication. Hence, the previous established top may now continue to act as the base support for the next week," Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management said.

The research house further said candle pattern on the weekly chart suggests restored faith among traders and investors. "Further, thorough technical study of the weekly as well as the daily chart patterns suggests, Nifty broader trading range for the coming week is expected to be 11,180-11,420. Buy-on-dips is advised."

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities said the Nifty should resist near to 11,400 levels and he believes the index can witness some profit booking from the higher range.

Corporate Actions

Stocks In Focus

ICICI Bank: Q1 net loss at Rs 119.5 crore versus profit of Rs 2,049 crore; NII rises 9.2 percent at Rs 6,102 crore versus Rs 5,590 crore (YoY).

Bank of Baroda: Q1 profit jumps sharply to Rs 528.3 crore versus Rs 203.4 crore; NII rises 28.7 percent to Rs 4,381 crore versus Rs 3,405 crore (YoY).

Indian Overseas Bank: Q1 net loss widens to Rs 919 crore versus loss of Rs 499 crore; NII increases 18 percent to Rs 1,208.1 crore versus Rs 1,024.6 crore (YoY).

HCL Technologies: Q1 profit rises 7.9 percent to Rs 2,403 crore versus Rs 2,227 crore; revenue increases 5.3 percent to Rs 13,878 crore versus Rs 13,179 crore; dollar revenue rises 0.8 percent to $2,055 millio versus $2,038 million (QoQ).

HCL Technologies Guidance: FY19 constant currency revenue growth maintained at 9.5-11.5 percent and EBIT margin at 19.5-20.5 percent.

Unichem Laboratories: Q1 net loss at Rs 20.7 crore versus profit of Rs 1.5 crore; revenue rises 42.6 percent to Rs 201.4 crore versus Rs 141.3 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 53.1 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore; revenue rises 16.3 percent to Rs 804.2 crore versus Rs 691.3 crore (YoY).

NTPC: Q1 profit falls 1.1 percent to Rs 2,588.1 crore versus Rs 2,618.2 crore; revenue increases 14.2 percent to Rs 22,703 crore versus Rs 19,879.3 crore (YoY).

Lumax Industries: Q1 profit rises 33.2 percent to Rs 20 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore; revenue jumps 45.2 percent to Rs 496.2 crore versus Rs 340.5 crore (YoY).

JK Cement: Q1 profit declines 37.8 percent to Rs 49.32 crore versus Rs 79.32 crore; revenue rises 7.1 percent to Rs 1,115.6 crore versus Rs 1,041.5 crore (YoY).

Punjab National Bank: PNB MetLife filed draft red herring prospectus with the SEBI for its IPO. Punjab National Bank, MetLife, M Pallonji Group, Elpro International, IGE and Jammu & Kashmir Bank will dilute stake in the IPO.

Global Cues

Japan Retail Sales data for June, US Pending Home Sales for June, and Euro Area Business Confidence for July and Consumer inflation expectations for July will be released on Monday.

Bank of Japan interest rate decision, Unemployment Rate for June and Japan Consumer Confidence for July will be announced on Tuesday.

Euro Area's Unemployment Rate for June, GDP data for Q22018, Core inflation rate for July will be released on Tuesday. China's NBS Manufacturing PMI for July and Non-Manufacturing PMI for July, and US Personal Income and Personal Spending for June will also be declared on the same day.

US FOMC Policy Meeting (US Fed rate decision) ISM Manufacturing PMI for July, US MBA Mortgage Application for the week ended July 27, US ADP Employment Change for July and EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ended July 27 will be announced on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for July, China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for July and Euro Area Manufacturing PMI for July will also be on the same day.

ECB Interest Rate Decision, and US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 28, Factory Orders for June and Total Vehicle Sales for July will be declared on Thursday.

Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes and Nikkei Services PMI for July; China's Caixin Services & Composite PMI for July; and Euro Area Retail Sales for June and Services & Composite PMI data for July will be released on Friday.

US Balance of Trade for June, Unemployment Rate for July, Non Manufacturing PMI for July, Markit Composite and Services PMI for July, and Non-farm payroll for July will be announced on Friday.