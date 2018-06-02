Market Week Ahead: Top 10 factors that will keep traders busy next week

After a choppy start to the year -- which saw the market falling 10 percent from its all-time high, to bouncing back 8 percent -- the Nifty appears to have settled in a 300-point range.

For the week ended June 1, the 50-share NSE index gained 0.9 percent, as investors digested March quarter earnings, Q4 GDP data, auto sales numbers and easing of political tensions in Italy.

But the Nifty Midcap index underperformed frontliners during the week, falling 0.8 percent as some overvalued stocks started correcting.

The Nifty Midcap index shot up 47 percent and BSE Smallcap rallied 60 percent in 2017. This has been followed by a 12 percent fall in both indexes in the current calendar year.

Going ahead overall the market is expected to be rangebound, though in the second of 2018 it may gradually manage to cross its earlier record high of 11,171.55 on the Nifty hit on January 29, experts said.

Experts further said if some dramatic change takes place -- a further rally in crude oil prices, fall in rupee, failure in earnings recovery or any global event, there could be sharp downside in the market.

Volatility in oil prices, expectations of rising interest rate, which could dent growth, and uncertainty over general elections 2019 are capping the market's upside, Kotak AMC MD Nilesh Shah told CNBC-TV18.

He added that downside was restricted by hopes of normal monsoon, good auto sales numbers that resulted in good demand for steel, battery sectors etc, and a gradual improvement in corporate earnings.

The market will remain rangebound unless one of the above factors turn negative, Shah said, adding that more downside in some small and midcap stocks could be seen.

The coming week is expected to be volatile with investors watching two events closely.

"First is the progress of monsoon as it moves north. This year monsoon touched Indian shores two-day ahead of the expected date. Early progress sets the mood of the market," Gaurav Jain, Director, Hem Securities, said.

Along with the rain gods, Jain said the market will also be keenly listening to the RBI governor.

Globally, Teena Virmani, VP - Research at Kotak Securities, said that going forward, the focus of the market will be on Fed rate hikes, bond yields, oil prices and trade war tensions. "A June Fed rate hike is already factored in by markets but it is important to watch out as to how many rate hikes are expected for CY18," she said.

On the coming Monday, the market may start the week on a positive note following better-than-expected US jobs data, and the recovery in rupee and fall in oil prices.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

RBI Policy

The Monetary Policy Committee after its three-day meeting will announce its policy rate decision on Wednesday, June 6. The RBI is likely to maintain status quo as it will monitor monsoon progress and crude oil prices movement before taking any decision, but the commentary will be keenly watched by the Street, experts said. According to them, the commentary is expected to be hawkish with some guidance on interest rate hikes as retail inflation has been inching up.

"We do not expect a rate hike at June meet. However, if monsoons are not upto expectations and crude oil prices spike up and is on a upward trend then RBI may be forced to hike rates," Akash Jain of Ajcon Global told Moneycontrol. "But with a faster-than-expected pace of retail and wholesale inflation, RBI’s next policy move can be surprising as well."

Teena Virmani said RBI policy and its outcome on rates are eyed closely due to impact of higher fuel prices, expected increase in MSP on inflation and improved growth prospects for economy.

Nilesh Shah of Kotak AMC feels the market is adequately prepared for rate hike by RBI, so whether RBI hikes rate in June or later on will be closely watched.

The RBI maintained policy rates unchanged for the fourth straight meeting in April.

Monsoon

Monsoon is the key factor for the country like India, wherein more than 50 percent of population depends on agriculture, and it also supports rural growth of the country and corporate earnings.

All met agencies predicted normal monsoon in 2018 and expect rains to cover several parts of the country in first fortnight of June. Monsoon already entered in Karnataka and northern part of country and some part of Western Maharashtra ahead of its schedule.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in April had issued the first stage operational long range forecasts for 2018 monsoon season between June and September for the whole country, saying the rainfall is likely to be ‘normal’ this year, with 96 to 104 percent of long period average, raising hopes for higher farm output and a boost to the rains-dependent rural economy.

Over 50 percent of the country's population is dependent on farming and about 15 percent of the GDP comes from agriculture and allied sectors.

Macro Data

Nikkei Services PMI data for the month of May will be announced on Tuesday while foreign exchange reserves data for the week ended June 2, and deposit and bank loan growth for the week ended May 26 will be released on Friday.

Crude and Rupee

Crude and rupee are the key factors for India as it imports more than 80 percent of its oil. So any rise in crude oil prices has direct impact on fiscal deficit, growth and rupee.

After rising to $80.50 a barrel on May 17, Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, corrected 4.6 percent to $76.79 a barrel while the US crude futures declined 3 percent for the passing week on top of 5 percent drop in previous week due to growth in US production and likely increase in output by OPEC & non-OPEC members.

But from January 2018, Brent crude prices have witnessed a rise about 30 percent owing to concerns that conflict between the United States and Russia may escalate in Syria.

If oil prices sustain around these levels for longer period, it could negatively impact companies and sectors which are directly or indirectly dependent on crude.

Analysts expect further fall in oil prices in short term but they said the medium-to-long term would be difficult to predict.

"Production and inventories scenario in United States clearly indicates that supplies have surpassed the demand which could further bring down the crude prices in the coming days," Choice Broking said.

The rupee settled at 67.06 against the US dollar, up 72 paise from previous week's closing level of 67.78 a dollar.

Technical Outlook

The Nifty after rallying from 2018 low of 9,998 has been rangebound for last couple of weeks. The Nifty has been getting support around 10,500 levels and sees resistance around 10,800-mark.

Technically the market is likely to move in the above range for a while, but a gradual move towards 11,000 in next couple of months amid consolidation can't be ruled out, experts said.

"Nifty finished off the passing week around 10,700 mark with a spinning top candle, which is pointing towards volatility in the first half of the week. Broader chart pattern suggests the benchmark index is likely to challenge higher resistances placed around 10,780 and 10,840," Stewart & Mackertich said.

Hence, buy-on-dips is the strategy to be followed in coming week. Further, as the trend suggests, Nifty broader trading range for the coming week is expected to be 10,560 to 10,840, it added.

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking, who advises keeping proactive approach and prefers only fundamentally sound counters for trading, also expects further consolidation in Nifty within 10,550-10,850 zone in near term.

Futures & Options

The trend in futures & options also indicated that the market could be rangebound in similar levels in the coming week.

The 11,000 Call option, which added the highest 37.20 lakh contracts in open interest, could act as a crucial resistance level for the Nifty in the June series while maximum open interest in put options was seen at a strike price of 10,200, in which 31.85 lakh contracts have been added and that could be a crucial support level for the index in the series.

"Looking at the option concentration for the June series, the major Put base is placed at 10200 strike due to Leap options. However, 10600 strike saw highest incremental option addition in the last 15 sessions along with 10500 Put strike indicating limited downsides from current levels. At the same time, no immediate major Call option base has still been formed till now. The highest Call base is still placed at 11000 strike," Amit Gupta, Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect told Moneycontrol.

SMC also said in the June option contracts, 10,500 put strike and 11000 call strike are witnessing open interest build up by the writers, which signifies the probable range for June expiry towards 10,500 to 11,000 levels with sideways bias. However, market undertone is likely to remain bullish with support of consistent short covering, it added.

Corporate Action

Stocks in Focus

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the audit of API Srikakulam plant in Andhra Pradesh completed by the US Food and Drug Administration with zero observations

SBI hikes MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) by 10 bps across tenors effective June 1

Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes MCLR by 10-20 bps across tenors effective June 1, one-year MCLR hiked by 20 bps to 8.90 percent

Punjab National Bank raises MCLR by 10 bps effective June 1

ICICI Bank raises MCLR by 10 bps effective June 1

HDFC raises retail prime lending rates by 10 bps effective June 2

Idea Cellular EGM: Company seeks shareholder nod for issue of non-convertible securities worth upto Rs 15,000 crore, also seeks shareholder nod for change in name of company to Vodafone Idea

Hero MotoCorp: May total sales up 11 percent at 7.06 lakh units versus 6.34 lakh units (YoY)

Global Cues

The US factory orders data for April month and Europe's PPI numbers for April will be released on Monday.

Japan's Household Spending data for April and Services PMI for May; and China's Caixin Composite and Services PMI for May 2018; US Composite and Services PMI for May; and Euro Area Composite and Services PMI for May and Retail Sales for April will be announced on Tuesday. ECB President Draghi Speech will also be watched.

The US Balance of Trade for April and non-farm productivity for Q1; and Euro Area Retail PMI for May and Consumer Confidence Flash for May will be declared on Wednesday.

Japan's Foreign Exchange Reserve for May; China Foreign Exchange Reserve for May; US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 2; and Euro Area GDP for Q1 2018 will be released on Thursday.

On Friday, China's Balance of Trade for May; and Japan's GDP data for Q1 and Current Account Balance for April will be announced.

China's inflation rate and PPI data for May will be released on Saturday.