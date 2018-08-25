Market Week Ahead: Top 10 factors that will keep traders busy; Macro data, auto sales to be in focus

Bulls remained in power at Dalal Street for the fifth consecutive week as the market continued to scale new highs, backed by Q1 earnings and stability in crude oil prices & rupee. The rally in the week gone by was driven by Reliance Industries and L&T.

The Nifty touched a fresh record high of 11,620.70 and Sensex 38,487.63 on August 23, before closing the week with 0.8 percent gain each at 11,557.10 and 38,251.80 respectively. The rally for five straight weeks stood at 5 percent, driven by select largecaps.

The trend BSE Midcap (gained 1.5 percent) and Smallcap (flat) was mixed for the week but in last five weeks, both outperformed frontline indices, showing a rise of 9 percent and 7 percent respectively.

After stellar run, the market is expected to consolidate in the coming week especially ahead of expiry August futures & options contracts on Thursday, experts said, adding the all eyes would be trade war and rupee related news. On the data front, Q2 GDP numbers will be closely watched.

"We suggest keeping close watch on global developments for further cues, in absence of any major domestic event. We may see further profit taking ahead with uptick in volatility, thanks to upcoming derivatives expiry," Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

Traders should limit leveraged positions and wait for further clarity, he advised.

"The Nifty consolidated above its highest Call base of 11500 in the truncated last week amid a range bound move. Despite global jitters, the Nifty was able to hold its levels suggesting ongoing resilience of the index. We expect the same to continue in the settlement week as well," ICICIDirect Research said.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

Macro Data

GDP Growth Rate for the quarter ended June will be declared on Friday. Indian economy grew at 7.7 percent in Q12018 higher than forecast of 7.5 percent and also better than 7 percent reported in Q12018.

Government Budget Value and Infrastructure Output for July will be released on Friday.

Foreign Exchange Reserves for the week ended August 24, and Deposit & Bank Loan Growth for the week ended August 17 will, too, be announced on Friday.

Auto Sales

Apart from GDP in the coming week, other most important data point analysts to watch out for would be August sales.

Hence, auto companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Escorts will be closely watched.

The month of July in sales front was pretty mixed. Overall auto sales grew by little over 10 percent compared to average growth in previous eight month at around 23.6 percent.

"Volumes were impacted by the high base of last year (OEM had higher than usual inventory stocking post the inventory clear-off by dealers ahead of GST implementation). Further, the nationwide transport strike in July 2018, impacted some OEMs’ vehicle distribution," ICICI Direct Research said.

Rupee, Crude and Trade War

The rupee has been in a range after hitting a record low of 70.33 to the dollar seen in the previous week, trading in the band of 69.50-70.50 a dollar.

Rising crude oil prices, expected dollar demand after recent comment by Federal Reserve saying the US economy is strong and gradual rate hike is likely going forward as the economy can handle tighter monetary policy, and escalating trade war tensions between US & China continued weigh on the rupee.

"We expect the rupee to remain weak in the backdrop of strength in US dollar as well as escalating concerns over US-China trade war," ICICIDirect Research said.

R K Gurumurthy, SVP – Treasury, Lakshmi Vilas Bank also said, "Indian rupee continues to hog the limelight for a variety of reasons. First, it is now the worst performer among Asian currencies this year, having depreciated nearly 11 percent this calendar year and looks poised to remain weaker for some more time."

For the week, US crude futures gained 4.3 percent and Brent futures added about 5 percent to near $76 a barrel on potential oversupply.

Trade war is expected to remain at centre stage as the talks between world's largest economies US and China ended Thursday with no breakthrough.

F&O Expiry

All futures & options contract for the month of August will be expired on Thursday and positions will be rolled over to next month. So it could be volatile week for the market.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is moved back to 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,600 then 11,500 strike. Put unwinding is at most of the immediate strike price while Call writing is at 11,600, 11,650 and 11,750 strikes.

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 39.24 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,600 strike price, which will act as a crucial resistance level for August series while maximum put open interest of 41.76 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price, which will act as a crucial support level for August series.

"Nifty futures open interest remained significantly high and are currently almost 22 percent higher than the highest open interest seen in the last series. Thus, the bias should remain intact till we see any major closure of these long positions," ICICIDirect Research said.

At the same time, looking at the settlement week, rollover of these positions is likely to increase roll spread for September series, it feels.

India VIX fell by 3.35 percent to 12.33 levels and overall lower volatility suggests that bulls could support the market on declines.

Technical Outlook

The Nifty50 crossed important psychological 11,500 and 11,600 levels in the week gone by, closing the weekly session with 0.75 percent gain at above 11,550 levels.

The index formed bullish candle on the weekly candlestick charts but later part of the week was indecisive after hitting 11,600-mark. On Thursday, it formed 'Hanging Man' and 'Doji' pattern on Friday, indicating an early sign of reversal.

"Going forward, if Nifty cracks below the 'Hanging Man'pattern low of 11,540, which is also a crucial support, it is likely to drag Nifty lower towards the 11,450 levels," Rahul Sharma, Senior Research Analyst, Equity99 told Moneycontrol.

Apart from this, there is also a divergence seen on the relative strength index, which is another sign that the momentum may just start to fade away further in the short term, he said. "So even if we may not see a price correction, markets are likely to enter into consolidation phase."

On the positive side, if the Nifty ignores these two patterns, then the next hurdle is seen around the 11,640-11,660 levels, he said.

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in said a close above 11,620 will reinstate the bullish sentiment with initial targets placed around 11,700 levels. "It looks prudent on the part of traders to book profits and remain on sidelines till further signs of strength are seen in the markets."

Money Flow

For the week ended August 24, foreign institutional investors were net buyers to the tune of over Rs 900 crore against net sellers to the tune of around Rs 2,500 crore in previous week.

In fact, so far in July they have been net buyers and the momentum continued for the second consecutive month after selling in previous three straight months.

Domestic institutional investors continued to be net buyers as they purchased shares worth more than Rs 1,800 crore during the week against Rs 900 crore in previous week.

Overall market experts believe DIIs flow will continue to support equities going forward but FII flow to pick up will take time.

"While we do not expect much flows to pick up from FIIs, however we are reasonably certain that outflows might not continue going forward," Nitin Rao, CEO, Reliance Wealth Management said, adding global trade war and its outcome could put pressure on the rupee and hence could be detrimental to FII flows.

Earnings

Here are companies which are yet to announce their quarterly earnings for not only June quarter but also for earlier quarters:

Stocks in Focus

Reliance Industries: Subsidiary Reliance Brands purchased an additional 3.07 percent equity holding in Genesis Colors (GCL) for about Rs 8.32 crore, taking its total stake in GCL to 49.46 percent.

Fortis Healthcare: Company & RHT Health Trust have agreed to amend the long stop date in the master purchase agreement.

LIC Housing Finance: Q1 profit rises 18.4 percent to Rs 567.9 crore versus Rs 479.7 crore; revenue increases 10.8 percent to Rs 4,019 crore versus Rs 3,626.9 crore (YoY).

Sundaram Finance: Q1 profit rises to Rs 140.72 crore versus Rs 111.75 crore; revenue from operations increased to Rs 753.2 crore versus Rs 614.7 crore; provisions and write off declined to Rs 18.7 crore versus Rs 21.4 crore (YoY).

JBF Industries: Promoter sells 4.1 percent stake in open market from August 3-14.

Indian Overseas Bank: International Credit Rating Agency Moody's Investors Service, Singapore has re-affirmed its ratings and has also assigned a new rating i.e. Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) for the bank. CRR for banks is a new rating class introduced by Moody's.

Royal Orchid Hotels: Rating agency ICRA upgraded its rating for company's subsidiary Icon Hospitality Private Limited's term loan of Rs 20 crore to BBB(SO) (Stable) from BBB- (SO)(Stable).

Schaeffler India: Name of the promoter entity of the company i.e. 'FAG Kugelfischer GmbH' has been changed to 'Schaeffler Schweinfurt Beteiligungs GmbH' w.e.f. August 1.

NHC Foods: Board members approved sale of undertaking(S) of the company situated at Valsad, Gujarat and Santacruz, Mumbai.

Suncare Traders: The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 30 to consider to issue of bonus equity shares.

Corporate Action

(For more Board Meetings, click here)

Global Cues

The data for US' Chicago Fed Nation Activity Index for July and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for August, and China's Industrial Profits for July will be released on Monday.

On Tuesday, US' CB Consumer Confidence for August and Euro Area's Loan Growth for July will be announced.

Japan's Consumer Confidence data for August; and US' GDP for Q2-2018, MBA Mortgage Application for the week ended August 24, Pending Home Sales for July and EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ended August 24 will be declared on Wednesday.

Japan's Retail Sales data for July; Euro Area's Business Confidence and Consumer Confidence for August, Industrial Sentiment and Economic Sentiment for August; and US' Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 25, Personal Income and Personal Spending for July and Core PCE Price Index for July will be released on Thursday.

On Friday, Tokyo's Core CPI for August, Japan's Unemployment Rate for July, Preliminary Industrial Production for July; and China's NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI for August; Euro Area's Unemployment Rate for July and Flash Inflation Rate for August; and US' Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations for August will be announced.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.