Market Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Benchmark indices lost over 9 percent in the week that ended on March 13. However, there was a sharp rebound on Friday from lower circuit levels that soothed sentiment and curtailed losses to a major extent.

The recovery seen on March 13 was largely driven by value buying, rally in global peers on more stimulus hopes, short covering and DIIs buying. But, the overall sentiment still frayed due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic outside China.

The sell-off witnessed last week was largely due to the virus hitting the United States and Europe, followed by COVID-19 being labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

While the BSE Sensex closed at 34,103.48 with a loss of 3,473.14 points, the Nifty50 plunged 1,034.25 to 9,955.20.

Experts suggest that an intermittent rally could be possible, but overall the sentiment may remain weak and the volatility is likely to be on the higher side as solid recovery is unlikely until the market sees consistent fall in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

"Policymakers globally are still trying to figure the right measures to fix the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The concerns over the kind of economic damage this outbreak would lead to will most likely weigh on the market for a while. Markets would take a while to recover from this significant price damage. While volatility may continue in coming days, we could see intermittent relief rallies, however these are likely to be short-lived," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

"In such times of global volatility, retail investors should keep calm and not panic. In fact, investors sitting on cash can start accumulating 10-15 percent of overall allocation on a gradual basis," he advised.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week:

Coronavirus outbreak and FOMC

Given the rapid rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases outside China and no vaccine to cure the patient speedily available so far, the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to top headlines every day. The death toll has already crossed 5,800 worldwide. Globally, the number of positive cases have crossed 1.5 lakh.

The consistent rise in the number of positive cases in the West — especially United States and Europe, where there are big financial investors — has become the most worrying factor now.

The aviation industry has already been hit by the pandemic as several major countries have banned travel as a precaution. Countries have also implemented lockdowns, shut several manufacturing plants, schools, etc. In fact, in a bid to stop the spread of the virus, several companies have asked employees to work from home.

Meanwhile, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will begin its two-day policy meeting on March 17 and most of global investment firms expect the Fed to return to zero rates on March 18 given the likely tightening in financial markets and weak economic growth. It means that there could be a 100 bps cut in interest rates.

Only days after a rare emergency rate cut, the Fed is expected to slash its target rate another 75 to 100 basis points to near zero at its regularly scheduled meeting on next Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch website — as per a Reuters report.

The US central bank could also come out with more measures to maintain enough liquidity.

FII selling

The selling by FIIs in equities across globe was the major reason behind sharp sell-off.

It was seen not only in India, but across emerging markets as experts feel FIIs seem to be preferred to cash in and stay on the sidelines given the seriousness of the pandemic that is expected to hit the global growth in the short term and exchange traded funds have already withdrawn large amount of money from equities.

FIIs net sold Rs 41,703 crore (around $5.6 billion at the rate of 74 per dollar) worth of shares in India in last 14 consecutive trading sessions. But, in the period, DIIs poured in more amount than what FII sold, buying Rs 43,675 crore worth of shares. That was a major reason behind value buying seen during panic selling of last week.

FIIs sold Rs 30,334 crore in March so far, against Rs 27,689 crore of buying by DIIs, which both are the highest in a single month as per the data available on Moneycontrol since April 2007.

SBI Card listing

Over 7,000 points fall on the Sensex since February 20 has cast dark clouds over the listing of SBI Cards and Payment Services, the country's second largest credit card issuer, as experts said its grey market premium dropped considerably to Rs 50-60 per share, from Rs 350-380 seen before the issue opened on March 2.

Given the volatility and nervousness in the market, they said the listing either could be with small premium or at a discount to final issue price of Rs 755, against the blockbuster listing expectations earlier.

The situation is clearly worse for other companies coming out with IPOs. Rossari Biotech on last Thursday had dared to launch its IPO on March 18, but given the market turmoil, it decided to postpone on the same day, while Antony Waste Handling Cell after the subscription of 50 percent on March 6 extended the issue closing date to March 16 on a hope but the subscription figure remained unchanged.

Yes Bank

Cash-starved Yes Bank, the country's fourth largest private sector lender is expected to remain in focus till its operations run smoothly. The State Bank of India (SBI) and other private financial institutions (ICICI Bank, HDFC, etc.) came forward to help by investing Rs 10,950 crore in the bank.

The stock already rallied more than 300 percent after hitting a low of Rs 5.55 on March 6, though brokerages retained sell call or underperform rating on the stock as they await the complete clarity over its liquidity and day-to-day operations, even after the government notified Reconstruction Scheme for Yes Bank with effect from March 13.

The moratorium, which put in by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to safeguard depositors and form strong management, will be lifted on third working day from scheme notification.

Late on March 14, Yes Bank reported a loss of Rs 18,564 crore for the quarter ended December compared with a rise in profit of Rs 1,001.8 crore a year ago, dragged down by a precipitous rise in bad loans and severe decline in deposit base.

It posted a net loss of Rs 600.08 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank's gross NPAs shot up to 18.87 percent in the given quarter, as against 2.10 percent in the year-ago period and 7.39 percent in previous quarter.

Crude oil and gold prices

Oil prices also remained under pressure amid lower demand as several of novel coronavirus-hit countries have already banned travel including United States. As a result, international benchmark Brent Crude futures continued to trade in the range of $30-35 a barrel after falling sharply from $65 a barrel levels.

It was supported by the comments from US President Donald Trump, who said the Department of Energy would purchase large quantities of crude for the country's strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) and also support the industry. However, the likely supply glut as Saudi Arabia promised to increase production capacity after OPEC and allies failed to agree on production cuts limited the upside.

"Oil prices will fail to sustain any pullback rally as long as the supply side remains robust. The US travel ban on the EU after the WHO declaring the coronavirus a pandemic along with the OPEC oil war is likely to keep prices in negative territory for the short term," Abhishek Bansal, Chairman & Managing Director, Abans Group said.

Gold, which is always known for safe haven whenever the risky assets (equity) created panic, was also not spared from correction as investors started pulling out money to fund margin calls. The yellow metal has fallen to $1,529 an ounce from around $1,700 levels in a span of just four straight sessions, but experts expect the buying to resume again.

"We expect buying to return to gold on account of a possible slowdown in the larger economies and stimulus measures by central banks and governments to infuse liquidity. Low-interest rates could support gold prices as financing costs will be lower, and the funds will move to the safe-haven assets," Bansal said.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee touched an intraday all-time low of 74.52 against the US dollar on March 13 due to sharp sell-off in equities, but later strengthened by 30 paise to close at 73.91 after the Reserve Bank assurance that steps will be taken to maintain sufficient liquidity in the panic-stricken currency market.

But the currency lost 13 paise for the week due to consistent outflow of FII money and rout in equities.

"There is also expectations of at least 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI. However it is still early to gauge impact of coronavirus on the global economy. Hence it is difficult to say whether the measures will have desired effect or not. Any further sell off in the global markets may see rupee moving towards 75.50-76 levels. But RBI may intervene in the market to contain volatility," Rushabh Maru - Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Moneycontrol.

Technical view

The Nifty50 rallied nearly 4 percent to form bullish candle on daily charts, but lost over 9 percent with formation of large bearish candle on the weekly scale.

After the extreme overreaction due to coronavirus fears and global equity sell off, the market seems to have tested its near term bottom, followed by sharp recovery in later part of March 13 which is expected to continue in coming days but that can be sold into amid volatility, experts feel.

"The momentum indicator 'RSI' has shown signs of reversal from its deeply oversold territory, which hints of some pullback towards 10,500 but the index is not out of woods yet. The sentiment indicator India VIX surged approximately 100 percent last week and ended at a 10-year high, which is a major concern for the bull and it has to cool down below 30 levels to give comfort to the bulls," Nilesh Ramesh Jain, Derivative analyst- Equity Research at Anand Rathi said.

F&O cues

On the options front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,000 then 10,000 strike while maximum Put open interest was seen at 9,000 then 9,500 strike.

Option open interest data is scattered and shifted at various strikes as many Put writers got trapped in recent market fall and even unwinding pressure could keep the street under the pressure, experts feel.

Call writing was seen at 9,500 strike while Put writing was seen at 8,500 then 9,000 strike and even sliding lower day by day with the lower market range. Option data indicates a shift in wider trading range in between 9,500 to 10,500 levels.

"The Put options base is seen at 9,000 strike, which should act as good support on declines. The Nifty should spend some time above these levels. In the previous major declines in equity markets, pullbacks were generally seen after 30 percent of decline. The same is panning out currently and hence the current pullback may extend towards 10,500 in coming weeks. The short covering trend may be seen in oversold stocks," Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct said.

