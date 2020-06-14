Market Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Impacted by selling across sectors following negative global cues, the 12 percent-rally seen in previous two weeks fizzled out in the week that ended on June 12.

The Federal Reserve's statement over growth and further bond buying clearly indicated that the recovery in the United States' economy is not going to be as fast as global analysts had predicted earlier.

Investors also remain worried about the risk created by rising COVID-19 cases, which have not been brought under control yet globally. However, falling oil prices and S&P maintaining India's rating supported the market.

Hence, experts feel that there could be a consolidation in the coming weeks. If any rally happens going forward, it cannot be backed by fundamentals unless economies across the world open confidently with full capacity. That would be only supported by liquidity as global central banks continue to provide monetary support to economies. Therefore, the global mood is going to be key going forward.

"It is a fact that a lot of optimism is getting priced in as of now, and that includes FY22 earnings expectations. Getting too much ahead of time and ignoring the real ground-level issues grappling the global economy is one of the key risks for the markets at the current juncture. We may see heightened volatility due to this," Bhavesh Sanghvi, Chief Executive Officer at Emkay Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week:

Earnings

We are moving towards the end of the March quarterly earnings season. So far, announced earnings were largely on expected lines and the only key thing to watch out for would be the commentary about FY21.

Over 200 companies will declare their quarterly earnings this week including Tata Motors, HPCL, Oil India, Ashoka Buildcon, CSB Bank, JK Tyre, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Pfizer, Satin Creditcare Network, Shilpa Medicare, Shoppers Stop, Ipca Laboratories, Bank of Maharashtra, NMDC, Cummins India, Fortis Healthcare, Indraprastha Gas, JK Cement, Muthoot Finance, Natco Pharma, Pidilite Industries, REC, City Union Bank, Thermax, LIC Housing Finance, etc.

COVID-19 risk continues

India has reported over three lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 8,800 deaths so far. The number of cases being reported every day has now crossed the 10,000-mark, posing a risk to the gradual reopening of the economy under the 'Unlock 1.0' plan. This was one of reasons for the limiting upside of the market.

The number of confirmed cases continue to rise globally.

Hence, the pandemic remains a key factor to watch out for in the coming weeks. However, a positive development is that India's recovery rate has risen to around 50 percent now.

RIL rights issue listing and SBI Life OFS

On June 15, focus would be on Reliance Industries (RIL)'s partly paid-up rights shares listing, which experts feel is going to be strong given the expected growth in the digital business including telecom and retail going forward. Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,02,432.15 crore by selling 21.99 percent stake to some of the world's leading technology investors.

The country's largest listed entity by market cap allotted partly paid-up rights shares to eligible shareholders last week. Trading in these shares will begin on June 12 separately with new ISIN.

Analysts told Moneycontrol that the listing could be in the range of Rs 650-700 per share. Hence, the price movement in RIL will also be watched.

The two-day offer for sale issue of SBI Life will close on June 12. The State Bank of India (SBI) will sell 2.1 percent stake via OFS.

FII flow and forex

FII flow will also be keenly watched going forward as they turned net sellers (Rs 1,732) last week. However, they have remained net buyers for June so far (buying Rs 12,200 crore worth of shares) on the top of Rs 13,914 crore of buying in May, supported by global liquidity after central banks consistently infusing money into economies.

Another important factor to watch out for would be India's forex reserves that crossed the $500 billion-mark in the week that ended on June 5, rising by $8.22 billion to $501.7 billion, which is key for a healthy economy as it helps during a possible economic crisis.

Bank Nifty

Looking at the trend of last three weeks, banking and financials remained key to the market direction. The rally seen in previous two weeks was largely driven by this sector, while the same was one of key contributors to the correction in passing week.

The Bank Nifty rallied 22 percent during May 22-June 5 on optimism with respect to reopening of economy which raised hopes that non-performing asset (NPA) pressure could reduce, followed by nearly 2 percent correction in the week gone by.

Hence, the movement in the sector would be key to watch out for going forward as experts feel that economic recovery is not going to happen soon given the COVID-19 risk.

Technically, "huge Call writing block were seen in 21,000 strike followed by 21,500, which will keep the index move in check. However, it is likely to move towards its sizeable Put base of 19,500, which will be the target for the coming week," said Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct.

Technical view

The Nifty50 recovered more than 400 points from day's low to close 0.7 percent higher on June 12 and formed bullish candle on daily charts. But it lost 1.7 percent during the week to form bearish candle which resembles a Hanging Man kind of pattern on the weekly scale.

Hence, the rangebound trade (9,500-10,400) is expected to continue till the index breaks decisively on either side for firm direction, experts feel.

"Nifty has to reclaim 10,100 levels, post which we can expect the upmove to extend towards 10,400 levels. Earlier, the Nifty index breached its major neckline which was placed near 10,040 levels. The 100-DEMA is also placed around the same level which will now act as immediate resistance," Nilesh Ramesh Jain, Derivative analyst- Equity Research at Anand Rathi said.

"If we take the Fibonacci retracement of the entire recent fall from the top, then the 61.8% retracement which is also called the golden ratio comes around 10,400 levels which will continue to act as a major hurdle. The immediate support is now placed at 9,700 and below that index may slip towards 9,500 levels. Based on the technical structure, Nifty is likely to oscillate in a broader range of 9,500-10,400," he added.

F&O cues

Options data indicated that the maximum Put base is placed at 9,500 followed by 9,700 strike. Fresh Put writing was seen in 9,900 and 9,800 strikes, which are likely to act as a support zone. The Call writers were active in 10,000 strike (followed by 10,200 strike), which holds the highest open interest.

Hence, the data suggests the Nifty could trade in the range of 9,500-10,300 in coming sessions, experts feel.

VIX

The volatility indicated by India VIX, which moved up by 3.91 percent to 30.82 levels, will also be watched closely as US VIX is also at higher levels now.

"The important number to watch out for going ahead is India VIX which is currently at 30-32 levels. In the weeks to come, markets are likely to remain under pressure and VIX is likely to rise which will determine the speed of the market movement. However, US VIX is currently at much higher levels of 40-41 which implies that fear factor is again rising for the US markets after a terrific come back," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO at SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol.

Corporate Action and Macro Data

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

On the macro data front, WPI inflation and balance of trade numbers for May will be released on June 15, while deposit and bank loan growth for fortnight ended June 5, forex reserves for week ended June 12 and Current Account data for Q4FY20 will be announced on June 19.

Global cues

Here are global data points to watch out for this week:

