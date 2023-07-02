Market valuation of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.88 lakh crore; HDFC Bank, TCS biggest gainers

The valuation of HDFC Bank surged Rs 32,600.19 crore to Rs 9,51,584.36 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

The combined market valuation of the top 10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1.88 lakh crore last week, with HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers, amid bullish investor sentiments.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,739.19 points or 2.76 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 803.14 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at its lifetime closing high of 64,718.56 on Friday. During the day, it zoomed 853.16 points or 1.33 per cent to reach its record intra-day peak of 64,768.58.

Propelled by optimism in equities, the combined market valuation of the top 10 most valued firms increased by Rs 1,88,050.82 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 30,388.43 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 12,07,669.91 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 28,862.38 crore to Rs 5,54,091.27 crore, and that of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 23,984.28 crore to Rs 17,25,704.60 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC climbed Rs 19,050.56 crore to Rs 5,22,368.64 crore, and that of the State Bank of India advanced by Rs 16,153.55 crore to Rs 5,11,201.77 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied Rs 12,353.29 crore to Rs 4,90,063.76 crore, and that of ITC went up by Rs 8,699.61 crore to Rs 5,61,311.42 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation soared Rs 8,517.26 crore to Rs 6,29,314.52 crore, and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 7,441.27 crore to Rs 6,53,704.04 crore.

In the ranking of the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

