Market uptrend adds more than Rs 7 lakh crore in wealth to investors' kitty in four days

The bulls reigned on Indian stock markets on July 20 for the fourth session in a row after the government eliminated a levy on gasoline exports, and cut windfall taxes on other fuels less than three weeks after they were imposed

The continuation of the uptrend has added more than Rs 7 lakh crore in wealth to investors' kitty in four days.

On July 20, the BSE Sensex closed 630 points, or 1.15 percent, higher at 55,398, and the NSE’s Nifty50 was up 180 points, or 1.10 percent, at 16,521.

Technically, the Nifty50 surpassed 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) of 16,521 intraday, though it formed a bearish candlestick on the daily charts as the closing was lower than the opening level.

If the index sustains the 200-DEMA, the Nifty can march towards 17,000, where the maximum Call open interest has built up, experts said.

Windfall tax cut boost

Every sector participated in the rally but the key contributors were banking and financial services, information technology (IT), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), metals and oil and gas.

Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries was the driver, trading 3 percent higher at Rs 2,508 after having a strong gap-up opening of little more than Rs 100, following the cut in windfall tax on diesel. ONGC gained 4 percent.

The Centre reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by Rs 2 per litre and scrapped completely a Rs 6 per litre levy on gasoline exports, according to a government notification. It also cut the tax on domestically produced crude by about 27% to Rs 17,000 a tonne.

The government had on July 1 imposed the windfall tax on oil producers and refiners, which pulled down oil and gas stocks sharply.

Benchmark indices

BSE’s market capitalisation jumped to Rs 258.08 lakh crore, up from Rs 250.65 lakh crore on July 14.

The BSE Sensex has gained more than 2,000 points and the Nifty50 added around 600 points in four straight days while the Nifty Midcap 100 climbed around 900 points and Smallcap 100 index jumped more than 300 points during the same period.

"We believe that there is a definite reduction in market volatility in the last couple of weeks, but one needs to be wary of risk emanating from Europe, especially with issues relating to the resumption of gas supplies to Europe from Russia and the corresponding effect on growth rates if the gas supply is not restored," Naveen Kulkarni, said Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities.

He advised investors to gradually increase allocation to equities, especially since foreign institutional investor (FII) selling pressure has significantly eased in recent days.

Global cues

On the global front, Asian stock markets climbed higher following 2.4-3 percent run-up on Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Average gained 2.67 percent, the biggest gainer among Asian indices, followed by Australia's ASX 200 (up 1.65 percent), Hong Kong's Hang Seng (up 1.1 percent), China's Shanghai Composite (0.77 percent), and South Korea's Kospi (up 0.67 percent).

China in July has maintained status quo on benchmark interest rates by keeping one-year loan prime rate at 3.7 percent and five-year loan prime rate at 4.45 percent, which was largely in line with market estimates.

European markets were also modestly higher at the time of this article was being written as Wall Street’s rally lifted sentiment. Britain's FTSE was up half a percent, Germany's DAX and France's CAC gained around one-fifth of a percent.

FII buying

Back home, FIIs were net buyers for the second consecutive session; FIIs have been buyers in four sessions this month after the US dollar index cooled off (to 106.66 levels, from 108.5) although their net selling stood at Rs 9,300 crore for July, against net buying of Rs 8,100 crore by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

The momentum was so strong that the number of stocks at their upper circuit was far higher than the number of stocks at their lower circuit. Even the list of stocks at a 52-week high was better than stocks at a 52-week low.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, AIA Engineering, Bajaj Auto, Blue Dart, Cummins India, Eicher Motors, Federal Bank, ITC, M&M, Timken, Tube Investment of India, and TVS Motor Company were among the stocks that hit a 52-week high on Wednesday.

Stocks that hit their upper circuit on a day the markets scaled a fresh one-month high included JBF Industries, Nila Infra, Aarvee Denim, Smartlink Network, MEP Infrastructure, Kanoria Chemicals, Goldstone Tech, PC Jewellers, MRPL, Supreme Infra, Trident, Magnum Ventures, Sintex Plastics, Siti Networks and Radaan Media.

On the futures and options front, a long build-up was seen in Vedanta, Firstsource Solutions, L&T Technology Services, Persistent Systems, ONGC, Piramal Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, Coforge, L&T Infotech, Chambal Fertilizers, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mindtree, Reliance Industries, Can Fin Homes, and Bharat Forge.

There was short-covering in Jubilant Foodworks, TCS, Birlasoft, SAIL, HCL Technologies, Tata Chemicals, Godrej Properties and Info Edge.

A short build-up was seen in ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HPCL, Havells India, Polycab India, Torrent Power, HDFC Life, L&T Finance Holdings, Syngene Internationall, Navin Fluorine, Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank.

The volatility index cooled to below 17 levels, which is more comfort for bulls and could lift the market higher. India VIX, known as the fear index, fell by 1.46 percent to 16.95 levels.

