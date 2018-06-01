App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Vakrangee, Cummins, Maruti Suzuki most active; GMR Infra hits 52-week low

Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank are the top gainers on the indices, while top losers are Tata Steel, ONGC, Power Grid, M&M, HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors and GAIL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices turned negative in the afternoon trade, due to selling pressure in banking & financials (barring ICICI Bank), technology and FMCG stocks.

The Sensex was down 66.94 points at 35255.44, and the Nifty was down 33.70 points at 10702.50.

Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank are the top gainers on the indices, while top losers are Tata Steel, ONGC, Power Grid, M&M, HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors and GAIL.

Vakrangee, Cummins, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank are the most active shares on BSE.

Except auto, all the other sectoral indices are trading in red, leading by Nifty PSU Bank down 1.5%, Metal down 1% and IT, infra, energy and FMCG are down over 0.5 percent.

Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Firstsource Solutions, KPIT Technologies, Nestle India, Take Solutions were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade on the NSE.

On the other hand, 128 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Aban Offshore, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, BEML, Bharat Electronics, GMR Infra and Granules India.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 639 stocks advancing, 1881 declining and 118 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 407 stocks advanced, 1308 declined and 336 remained unchanged on the NSE.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 01:52 pm

tags #Market Cues

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.