Market Update: Vakrangee, Cummins, Maruti Suzuki most active; GMR Infra hits 52-week low

Benchmark indices turned negative in the afternoon trade, due to selling pressure in banking & financials (barring ICICI Bank), technology and FMCG stocks.

The Sensex was down 66.94 points at 35255.44, and the Nifty was down 33.70 points at 10702.50.

Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank are the top gainers on the indices, while top losers are Tata Steel, ONGC, Power Grid, M&M, HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors and GAIL.

Vakrangee, Cummins, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank are the most active shares on BSE.

Except auto, all the other sectoral indices are trading in red, leading by Nifty PSU Bank down 1.5%, Metal down 1% and IT, infra, energy and FMCG are down over 0.5 percent.

Dabur India, Godrej Consumer Products, Firstsource Solutions, KPIT Technologies, Nestle India, Take Solutions were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade on the NSE.

On the other hand, 128 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Aban Offshore, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, BEML, Bharat Electronics, GMR Infra and Granules India.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 639 stocks advancing, 1881 declining and 118 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 407 stocks advanced, 1308 declined and 336 remained unchanged on the NSE.