Market Update: Selective IT & midcap stocks gain led by Infosys, JP Associates; ICICI Bank down 2%

The broader indices including the Nifty and the Sensex are trading on a negative note this Monday afternoon with the Nifty down 14 points at 10,807 and the Sensex is trading lower by 49 points at 35,639.

The midcap index outperformed the broader indices led by Bharat Financial Inclusion, Biocon, GMR Infra, JP Associates, Hindustan Zinc, Reliance Power, Siemens, Strides Shasun, Tata Global Beverage and TVS Motor Company.

IT stocks are also buzzing in the afternoon trade led by Infosys, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra.

However, the auto index is trading lower by 1 percent dragged by Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres, Amara Raja Batteries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors DVR.

Bank Nifty is trading weak with stocks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India shedding up to 2 percent each.

Nifty pharma is also trading in the green led by Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Nifty auto is down almost 1 percent dragged by Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Motherson Sumi Systems, Amara Raja Batteries and Hero MotoCorp among others.

Nifty energy is also in the red as Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are down 2-3 percent while IOC, ONGC and NTPC are also weak.

From the FMCG space, Emami shed over 3 percent while ITC, Proctor & Gamble, Marico and United Spirits are the other losers.

Idea Cellular from the telecom space is down over 6 percent after news of Idea-Voda merger may get delayed as DoT readies fresh demand of Rs 4,700 crore and Bharti Infratel is up close to 2 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Vedanta, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Infratel, Infosys and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, HDFC and ICICI Bank.

The top losers included Tata Motors, BPCL, ICICI Bank, HPCL and IOC which are down up to 3 percent.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are PNB Housing Finance which zoomed close to 12 percent followed by KEC International, Vakrangee, Suzlon Energy and Page Industries.

The top losers included Idea Cellular, Tata Motors DVR, Emami, Tata Motors and Allahabad Bank.

Abbott India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Elxsi and Page Industries are few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 111 stocks hit new 52-week low including names like Bank of Baroda, Cummins India, EID Parry, HCC, Jain Irrigation Systems, NHPC, NTPC and UPL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 650 stocks advancing, 1015 declining and 407 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1005 stocks advanced, 1339 declined and 140 remained unchanged.