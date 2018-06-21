App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: RIL top Nifty gainer, hits new record high; ICICI, Indigo up 1-2%, Infratel down 3%

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 626 stocks advancing, 924 declining and 496 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 829 stocks advanced, 957 declined and 94 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices including the Nifty and the Sensex are trading on a positive note this Thursday morning with the Nifty up 7 points at 10,779 and the Sensex is trading higher by 31 points at 35,578.

Selective midcap stocks are buzzing including names like CG Power, Apollo Tyres, CESC, Bata India, Godrej Industries, Havells India and Indraprastha Gas among others.

Bank Nifty is flat in the morning trade with ICICI Bank gaining over 1 percent. However, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda shed up to 1 percent.

From the Nifty infra space, Bharti Infratel is down 3 percent while NCC, Power Grid and Reliance Infra are the other losers. On the other hand, Adani Ports, CG Power, Interglobe Aviation and Tata Power are the top gainers.

Pharma stocks are also weak in the morning trade dragged by Dr Reddy's Labs, Divis Labs and Aurobindo Pharma.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank.

The top losers included Bharti Infratel, Power Grid, GAIL India, Dr Reddy's Labs and HPCL.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Vakrangee, PTC India Financial, rattan India, CG Power and Jai Corp.

Bata India, Mahindra CIE and Reliance Industries are the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 57 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Bank of Baroda, HCC, Bharti Infratel, Bank of Maharashtra, Manpasand Beverages, Shree Cement, Suzlon Energy and UPL among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 10:15 am

