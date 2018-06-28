Market Update: Realty sector underperforms, falls 2.5% dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate; M&M top gainer

The Nifty and the Sensex slipped into the red this Thursday afternoon with the Nifty down 49 points at 10,622 and the Sensex is trading lower by 89 points at 35,127.

Over 350 stocks have hit fresh 52-week year low including names like Adani Power, Amtek Auto, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Ceat, Cummins India, Dena Bank, GATI, GE T&D, Grasim Industries, HCC, HCL Infosystems, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDFC Bank, India Cements, Indian Overseas Bank, India Oil Corporation, Jet Airways, JK Tyre, JK Lakshmi Cements, KRBL, Kwality, Motherson Sumi Systems, NTPC, PTC India Financial, Power Grid, PTC India, Rallis India, SREI Infra, Suzlon Energy, Syndicate Bank, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Union Bank of India and UPL among others.

Despite the Nifty midcap index down 1 percent, individual names are buzzing led CG Power, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation and Strides Shasun among others.

With the rupee hitting record low in the opening trade, IT stocks including Infosys added over 1 percent followed by Wipro and HCL Technologies.

Nifty bank is also down dragged by Federal Bank which shed 3 percent while ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank are the other losers.

With the rise in crude oil prices, oil & gas stocks have become weak with the index down 1 percent. The top losers included BPCL, HPCL, GAIL India and Reliance Industries.

From the media space, Den Networks is down 6 percent while EROS International shed 4 percent. Hathway, Network18 and TV18 Broadcast are the other losers.

Nifty realty is lower by close to 3 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, Sobha, DLF and Godrej Properties.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Lupin, Tata Steel and Axis Ban.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were HDFC Bank, Dewan Housing Finance, TCS, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The top losers included Tech Mahindra, GAIL India, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are CG Power, Vakrangee, NALCO, Shriram City Union and Religare.

The top losers included Shriram Transport, Sadbhav Engineering, Cholamandalam Investment, MRPL and Lakshmi Vilas Bank among others.

Godrej Consumer, Infosys and Mphasis are few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 395 stocks advancing, 1276 declining and 389 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 679 stocks advanced, 1695 declined and 123 remained unchanged.

