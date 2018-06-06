Market Update: Realty, infra stocks gain ahead of RBI policy; Lupin, Sun Pharma up 1-2%

The broader indices are trading on a negative note this Wednesday morning ahead of the RBI monetary policy which is scheduled later in the day. The Nifty is trading higher by 15 points at 10,608 and the Sensex gained 52 points at 34,955.

Nifty IT index was in the positive territory led by HCL Tech, Wipro and Infosys.

However, ahead of the RBI policy, Bank Nifty was trading in the red dragged by IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank.

Also, realty stocks are buzzing in the morning trade led by stocks like Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills and Godrej Properties.

The infra sector was up close to 1 percent led by Adani Power, JP Associates, Reliance Communications, Siemens, IRB Infra and Power Grid.

Among the pharma names, Lupin was up 1 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained close to 2 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Indiabulls Real Estate, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were PC Jeweller, Just Dial, Biocon, NIIT Tech and HEG.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Avanti Feeds, PC Jeweller, KEC International, Parag Milk and Indocount Industries.

Green Fire Agri Commodities was the only stock that hit fresh 52-week highs in morning trade.

On the other hand, 218 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Aban Offshore, BEML, GSFC, HAL, HDIL, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Tyre, Kwality, Suzlon and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1006 stocks advancing, 576 declining and 455 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1241 stocks advanced, 750 declined and 78 remained unchanged.