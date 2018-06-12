App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: PSU banks, pharma stocks rally with RIL up 1%; Infosys hits fresh 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1009 stocks advancing, 661 declining and 386 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1356 stocks advanced, 1045 declined and 129 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices are trading on a positive note this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty trading higher by 60 points at 10,848 and the Sensex added 214 points at 35,705.

Pharma stocks gained the most led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

Nifty PSU bank was up 1.5 percent led by State Bank of India which gained 2 percent while OBC, Bank of India and Union Bank of India were the other gainers.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries added over 1 percent while HPCL and IOC were the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, State Bank of India, ITC and IndusInd Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were TCS, Lupin, Reliance Industries, SBI and Infosys.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were HCL Infosystems, KEC International, Lupin, Vakrangee and Dr Reddy's Labs.

Bajaj Finance, Firstsource, Tata Elxsi, Infosys and VIP Industries were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 43 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality and Videocon Industries among others.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 12:41 pm

