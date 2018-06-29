Market Update: PSU bank, oil & gas stocks rally led by IDBI Bank & BPCL; Hindalco jumps 3%, RIL up 1%

The Indian benchmark indices reversed the negative trend this Friday morning and is trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 70 points at 10,658 and the Sensex is trading higher by 212 points at 35,249.

Nifty PSU bank is up close to 2 percent led by IDBI Bank which zoomed 10 percent while State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of India are the other gainers.

The Nifty midcap index is up 1 percent led by stocks like Ashok Leyland, CESC, Havells India, IDBI Bank, India Cements, IGL, Mcleod Russel, NHPC, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation and Siemens among others.

From the auto space, Tata Motors is up 1 percent followed by MRF and Motherson Sumi Systems. Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor are the other gainers.

Nifty energy is also trading on a positive note led by BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL, IOC and ONGC. Reliance Industries in the morning trade is up over 1.5 percent.

Metal stocks are also buzzing this morning led by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, NMDC, SAIL and Tata Steel.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Hindalco Industries, GAIL India, Tata Steel, BPCL and Vedanta which are up 2-3 percent in the morning trade.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Mahindra CIE which jumped 7 percent while HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Dewan Housing Finance are the other gainers.

The top losers included Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Labs, Asian Paints, Wipro and Bharti Airtel.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are IDBI Bank, Religare Enterprises, Mahindra CIE, Rattan India and Indiabulls Ventures.

The top losers included Jain Irrigation, Dilip Buildcon, Kwality, IDFC and Tech Mahindra.

Britannia Industries and Infosys are few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 110 stocks have hit new 52-week low including BEML, Capital First, Castrol India, IDFC, IL&FS Transport, Jain Irrigation Systems, Kwality and PTC India among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1255 stocks advancing, 339 declining and 455 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1396 stocks advanced, 428 declined and 63 remained unchanged.

