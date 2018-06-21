Market Update: PSU bank index down over 1% drag by PNB, Union Bank; 82 stocks hit 52-week low

The market remained rangebound as investors monitor developments over trade tariffs between the world's largest economies US and China. Sensex was down 71.61 points at 35,475.72, and the Nifty down 20.10 points at 10,751.90.

All the sectoral indices are trading lower, except IT and energy which are trading flat in the afternoon session.

Nifty PSU bank index was down 1.3 percent with PNB, Allahabad Bank and Union Bank are down nearly 3 percent. However, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank down more than 2 percent.

Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp are the top losers among auto space.

The top losers among Nifty are Power Grid Corp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, M&M, Bharti Infratel and ONGC.

The most actively traded stocks on the BSE were Adani Ports, Liquid Bees, Infibeam Incorporation, Vardhman Textiles and Bajaj Auto.

8 stocks hit a new 52-week high, which include Reliance Industries, Bata India, Electrosteel Steels and Bajaj Holdings, while 82 stocks hit a new 52-week low including ACC, Burnpur Cement, GTL Infrastructure, Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 780 stocks advancing, 1522 declining and 121 remaining unchanged on the BSE. However, on the NSE, 494 stocks advanced, 1138 declined and 426 remained unchanged.

