App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: PSU bank index down over 1% drag by PNB, Union Bank; 82 stocks hit 52-week low

Nifty PSU bank index was down 1.3 percent with PNB, Allahabad Bank and Union Bank are down nearly 3 percent. However, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank down more than 2 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market remained rangebound as investors monitor developments over trade tariffs between the world's largest economies US and China. Sensex was down 71.61 points at 35,475.72, and the Nifty down 20.10 points at 10,751.90.

All the sectoral indices are trading lower, except IT and energy which are trading flat in the afternoon session.

Nifty PSU bank index was down 1.3 percent with PNB, Allahabad Bank and Union Bank are down nearly 3 percent. However, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank down more than 2 percent.

Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp are the top losers among auto space.

related news

The top losers among Nifty are Power Grid Corp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, M&M, Bharti Infratel and ONGC.

The most actively traded stocks on the BSE were Adani Ports, Liquid Bees, Infibeam Incorporation, Vardhman Textiles and Bajaj Auto.

8 stocks hit a new 52-week high, which include Reliance Industries, Bata India, Electrosteel Steels and Bajaj Holdings, while 82 stocks hit a new 52-week low including ACC, Burnpur Cement, GTL Infrastructure, Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 780 stocks advancing, 1522 declining and 121 remaining unchanged on the BSE. However, on the NSE, 494 stocks advanced, 1138 declined and 426 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 12:36 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.