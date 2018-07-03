Market Update: Pharma stocks rally as Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla gain 2%; HUL, Infosys at new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices have managed to reverse the bearish trend this this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty adding 37 points at 10,694 and the Sensex is trading higher by 112 points at 35,377.

Nifty pharma is up over 1 percent led by Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Lupin and Sun Pharma, each adding between 1-2 percent.

The Nifty midcap index is up half a percent led by Apollo Tyres, Bata India, Biocon, Godrej Industries, Havells India, IGL, India Cements, Just Dial, Reliance Capital and Voltas among others.

Nifty auto is up close to 1 percent with gains from Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

Oil & gas stocks are buzzing this afternoon with gains from Reliance Industries, ONGC, BPCL, GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation.

Infrastructure stocks are trading in the green with Indiabulls Real Estate jumping 3 percent followed by DLF and Sobha.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Cipla, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp and Lupin.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are TCS, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Vedanta.

The top NSE losers included Bharti Infratel, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Time Technoplast, MCX India, SREI Infra, Coromandal International and Dilip Buildcon among others.

The top losers included Avanti Feeds, IDBI Bank, DEN Networks, Kwality and Vakrangee.

Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 152 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Aban Offshore, Castrol, Dalmia Bharat, JK Tyre, Den Networks, Global Offshore, LIC Housing, Power Grid and VA Tech Wabag among others.

From the BSE, over 200 stocks have registered new 52-week low this Tuesday afternoon including names like 8K Miles Software, Monnet Ispat, Pincon Spirit, JBF Industries, Mangalam Cement, LIC Housing, Eveready Industries, Power Grid, JK Cement, Force Motors and GE Shipping among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 811 stocks advancing, 845 declining and 406 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1138 stocks advanced, 1154 declined and 117 remained unchanged.

