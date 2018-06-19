App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Pharma stocks gain led by Glenmark, DRL; HPCL, BPCL down 2%, ICICI most active

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 536 stocks advancing, 1003 declining and 503 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 680 stocks advanced, 1057 declined and 76 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices are trading on a negative note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty down 40 points at 10,759 and the Sensex is trading lower by 111 points at 35,437.

Nifty pharma outperforms led by Glenmark Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Aurobindo Pharma. Lupin and Sun Pharma were the other gainers.

Nifty midcap was trading lower but individual stocks are buzzing with Bata India and Mcleod Russel India among others.

Oil & gas stocks are also trading in the red in the morning trade with BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation being the top losers, shedding 2 percent each.

From the FMCG space, liquor stocks are up with United Breweries and United Spirits gaining 1-2 percent.

IT stocks are also weak with Infosys down over 1 percent followed by HCL Technologies, Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services and Oracle Financial Services.

Metal stocks are trading flat with Tata Steel, SAIL, NALCO, NMDC and Jindal Steel & Power being the top gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Steel, TCS and Bata India.

The top losers included BPCL, HPCL, IOC, Vedanta and Infosys.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Vakrangee, Himachal Futuristic Communications, Rallis India, Radico Khaitan and Dena Bank.

Borosil Glass, Khadim, Relaxo Footwears, United Breweries and Torrent Pharma were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 53 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include CG Power, INOX Wind, MRPL, NHPC, Tata Power and Vedanta among others.

First Published on Jun 19, 2018 10:05 am

