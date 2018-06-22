Market Update: Pharma stocks fall with Aurobindo Pharma down over 1%; M&M top gainer, UltraTech hits new 52-week low

The broader indices including the Nifty and the Sensex are trading on a negative note this Friday morning with the Nifty down 26 points at 10,714 and the Sensex is trading lower by 61 points at 35,371.

Nifty pharma is the biggest drag as the index shed over a percent with loses from Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Piramal Enterprises.

Nifty auto is trading in the red dragged by Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Motherson Sumi Systems, Apollo Tyres and Amara Raja Batteries.

Bank Nifty is also weak in the morning trade with ICICI Bank trading in the green. However, Punjab National Bank, IDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank drag.

Oil & gas stocks are having a mixed session with BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation adding up to 1 percent while on the other hand Reliance Industries shed over 1 percent.

The FMCG space has managed to stay in the green led by Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Global Beverage and United Breweries.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, BPCL, Zee Entertainment and Indian Oil Corporation.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Reliance Industries, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Strides Shasun.

The top losers included Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, UPL, Reliance Industries and Grasim Industries.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Vakrangee, Godfrey Phillips, Jet Airways, M&M and Can Fin Homes.

Abbott India is one of the only three stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 89 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Bank of Baroda, ACC, BEL, Dalmia Bharat, HCC, India Cements, JK Lakshmi Cements, NBCC, Suzlon Energy, UlltraTech Cement and UPL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 526 stocks advancing, 1031 declining and 493 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 647 stocks advanced, 1104 declined and 93 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.