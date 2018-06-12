App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Pharma stocks extend gains with Lupin up 5%; TCS, RIL most active

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 920 stocks advancing, 765 declining and 372 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1329 stocks advanced, 1214 declined and 143 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The broader indices are trading on a positive note this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty trading higher by 47 points at 10,834 and the Sensex added 177 points at 35,661.

Nifty midcap was up half a percent led by Biocon, Just Dial, SAIL, Tata Chemicals and Tata Global Beverage.

Pharma stocks gained the most led by Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

Nifty PSU bank was up 1.5 percent led by State Bank of India which gained 2 percent while OBC, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India were the other gainers.

related news

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries added over 1 percent while HPCL, BPCL and IOC were the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were TCS, Lupin, Reliance Industries, SBI and Infosys.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were HCL Infosystems, Indiabulls Ventures, KEC International, Lupin and Vakrangee.

Bajaj Finance, Bharat Financial, Firstsource, Tata Elxsi, Infosys and VIP Industries were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 50 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality, Uttam Galva and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 920 stocks advancing, 765 declining and 372 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1329 stocks advanced, 1214 declined and 143 remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:32 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.