Market Update: Pharma stocks extend gains with Lupin up 5%; TCS, RIL most active

The broader indices are trading on a positive note this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty trading higher by 47 points at 10,834 and the Sensex added 177 points at 35,661.

Nifty midcap was up half a percent led by Biocon, Just Dial, SAIL, Tata Chemicals and Tata Global Beverage.

Pharma stocks gained the most led by Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

Nifty PSU bank was up 1.5 percent led by State Bank of India which gained 2 percent while OBC, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India were the other gainers.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries added over 1 percent while HPCL, BPCL and IOC were the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were TCS, Lupin, Reliance Industries, SBI and Infosys.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were HCL Infosystems, Indiabulls Ventures, KEC International, Lupin and Vakrangee.

Bajaj Finance, Bharat Financial, Firstsource, Tata Elxsi, Infosys and VIP Industries were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 50 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality, Uttam Galva and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 920 stocks advancing, 765 declining and 372 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1329 stocks advanced, 1214 declined and 143 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.