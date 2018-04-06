Market Update: Pharma, oil&gas space gain in flat market; Sobha spikes 11% on strong sales growth

The Indian equity market trading flat on Friday morning amid positive global cues. The Sensex is down 3.72 points at 33593.08, and the Nifty down 4.70 points at 10320.50..

Among the sectoral indices, except pharma and oil&gas space all other indices are trading on the negative side. Nifty oil & gas index was trading up by 1 percent led by Reliance Industries, ONGC, IOC, BPCL and HPCL.

Bank Nifty was trading lower by 0.40 percent post Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6 percent in the April 4-5, 2018 meeting.

According to Suvodeep Rakshit, CVice-President and Senior Economist in Kotak Institutional Equities, "We expect headline inflation to trend towards 5.2 percent by June 2018 partly led by unfavorable base effect, before moderating towards 4.5 percent by end-FY2019. This trajectory would neither provide comfort to the RBI (being above 4% on a sustained basis) nor convincingly warrant a rate-hike cycle (not significantly higher than 4 percent).

We remain cautious on the core inflation part, which could stay high as the economy undergoes a gradual cyclical recovery and corporates possibly gain pricing power through the year.

The top Nifty gainers included Lupin, HPCL, BPCL which jumped 2 percent followed Adani Ports and Cipla were the other gainers.

The most active stocks included Magma Fincorp, Graphite India, V-Mart Retail, Reliance Comm, Liquid Bees, ICICI Bank, SBI and Canara Bank.

The top BSE gainers included Indiabulls Ventures which added more thna to 14 percent while Sobha was up close to 9 percent. MMTC, Jai Corp and Hindustan Coper were the other gainers.

On the NSE, the market breadth was in favour of the advances with 863 stocks advancing while 747 declined and 414 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1134 stocks advanced and 863 declined and 83 remained unchanged.

Sobha hare price rallied as much as 11 percent in morning Friday after reporting strong sales growth for the quarter ended March 2018 and financial year 2017-18.

"Operational performance for the fourth quarter and for the financial year 2017-18 has been the best ever in value terms, with growth across regions and product categories," the company said.

The Bangalore-based real estate company has registered new sales volume of 3.63 million square feet for the year 2017-18.