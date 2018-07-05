Market Update: Oil & gas stocks gain with RIL up 1%; Tata Motors hits new 52-week low, falls 2%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a flat note this Thursday morning with the Nifty adding 3 points and is trading at 10,773 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 9 points at 35,655.

Nifty energy is the outperforming sector with oil & gas stocks gaining the most. The rise in stock prices is mainly aided by fall in global crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump in a tweet to OPEC demanded to reduce oil prices.

BPCL is trading higher by 1.7 percent while HPCL, IOC and ONGC are the other gainers. Reliance Industries ahead of its 41st AGM is up close to 1 percent.

From the auto space Mahindra & Mahindra is up 1 percent but Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR are trading lower by 2-3 percent.

Bank Nifty has managed to stay in the green by the skin of its teeth with gains from Yes Bank which jumped 2 percent followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Telecom stocks are also weak this morning as Bharti Airtel is down 1 percent and Idea Cellular 2 percent.

However, Nifty metal is down over 1 percent dragged by Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were BPCL, Yes Bank, HPCL, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Shriram Transport Finance, Reliance Industries, Titan Company, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

The top NSE losers included Tata Motors, Titan Company, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel and Vedanta.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Future Lifestyle, GATI, India Cements, Muthoot Finance and CESC which are up between 3-4 percent.

The top losers included Shriram City Union, Vakrangee, Kwality, Tata Motors and PC Jeweller.

Britannia Industries, Graphite India, Hindustan Unilever and HEG are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 74 stocks have hit new 52-week low including BHEL, Finolex Industries, Kwality, Max Financial, Punj Lloyd and Tata Motors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 814 stocks advancing, 719 declining and 504 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 784 stocks advanced, 736 declined and 59 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.