Market Update: Nifty PSU bank, pharma top performing sectors; Airtel, UltraTech jump 2%

The broader indices are trading on a positive note this Monday afternoon with the Nifty trading higher by 58 points at 10,826 and the Sensex added 166 points at 35,609.

Nifty realty slipped in to the red dragged by DLF and Indiabulls Real Estate while on the other hand HDIL and Prestige Estates were the gainers.

From the telecom space both Bharti Airtel added 2 percent while Reliance Communications was down 1 percent.

From the oil & gas space, HPCL and BPCL added 1 percent each while Reliance Industries was weak.

Nifty Pharma added 1 percent led by Glenmark Pharma, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Cadila Healthcare.

Also PSU banking stocks were trading in the green led by Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Grasim Industries and Sun Pharma.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, PC Jeweller, SBI and ICICI Bank.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Alembic Pharma, Jai Corp, Corporation Bank, PC Jeweller and Bajaj Hindustan.

Bajaj Finance, Avenue Supermarts, Firstsource, Godrej Consumer, Infosys, Nestle, Marico and Pfizer were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 62 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality, INOX Wind, Rallis India, PNB Housing Finance and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1088 stocks advancing, 614 declining and 368 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1600 stocks advanced, 1029 declined and 128 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.