Mar 20, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Nifty recovers from early losses lead by IT; Bharti Infratel top gainer

The top gainers on Sensex includes Vakrangee, SAIL, Reliance Infra, Balrampur Chini and Bharti Infratel.

Rakesh Patil
 
 
Benchmark indices extended previous day's losses in opening trade on Tuesday, but it recovered from the lows and tarding midely higher.

Among the sector, pharma index slipped the most as it was down over 1 percent, dragged by Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Lab and Dr Reddy's

Laboratories.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT and and Nifty PSU banking index were up 0.5 percent, supported by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank and IDBI Bank.

The top Nifty gainers included Bharti Infratel added 3 percent followed Tata Steel, Vedanta, HPCL and Adani Ports.

The top Nifty losers included Cipla which was down more than 6 percent while followed by NTPC, M&M, Aurobindo Pharma and Bharti Airtel.

The most active Nifty stocks included Tata Steel rose 3.4 percent while IDBI Bank, Vedanta, Canara Bank and SBI were the other active stocks.

The top gainers on Sensex includes Vakrangee, SAIL, Reliance Infra, Balrampur Chini and Bharti Infratel.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 803 stocks advancing, while 773 declined and 428 remained unchanged on the NSE.

On the other hand, in the BSE, 1003 stocks advanced and 965 declined and 96 remained unchanged.

Shares of Future Retail added 3.4 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as RBI increases limits for investment by RPFI.

"Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a press release dated 19th March, 2018 relating to increase in the limits for investment in the equity share capital of the company by Registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (RPFIs) including Foreign Institutional Investors (FIls) upto 49% of the paid-up capital of the company, as per company release.

