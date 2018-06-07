Market Update: Nifty realty outshines led by Unitech, Godrej Properties; ICICI, PNB jump 2%

The broader indices continue to trade on a positive note this Thursday afternooon with the Nifty trading higher by 118 points at 10,802 and the Sensex gained 400 points at 35,579.

The midcap index was up over 1.5 percent led by GMR Infra, IFCI, India Cements, JP Associates, Just Dial, Reliance Capital, SAIL and Unitech among others.

Bank Nifty was up 1 percent led by ICICI Bank which jumped 2 percent while Yes Bank, Federal Bank,RBL Bank and Axis Bank were the other gainers.

Realty stocks are buzzing in the afternoon trade led by stocks like Unitech, Godrej Properties, HDIL, Prestige Estates, DLF and Oberoi Realty.

Oil & gas stocks are also up with Reliance Industries adding 2 percent followed by GAIL India, BPCL and ONGC.

Among the PSU banking names, PNB, Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank and Union Bank of India were the top performers.

Nifty metal jumped close to 2 percent led by JSPL which added 4 percent followed by Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and SAIL.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Tata Motors.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Future Retail, Just Dial, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Avanti Feeds, Time Technoplast, Tata Steel, Just Dial and Himachal Futuristic.

Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Firstsource Solutions, GRUH Finance and JSW Steel were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 74 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality, Pincon Spirit, Vakrangee, IVRCL, Manpasand Beverages and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1397 stocks advancing, 324 declining and 334 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1931 stocks advanced, 673 declined and 124 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.