D-Street Buzz: Nifty realty outperforms led by Sobha; RIL gains 1%; Vedanta hits 52-week low

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a flat to positive note this Friday morning with the Nifty adding 3 points and is trading at 10,753 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 19 points at 35,594.

Nifty realty is up over 1 percent led by Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Godrej Properties and Phoenix Mills.

Nifty energy is up close to a percent led by Reliance Industries which jumped 1 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL, IOC and ONGC.

From the auto space Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR added 2 percent each while Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Exide Industries and Motherson Sumi Systems are the other gainers.

IT stocks are also up with Infosys adding 1 percent while HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi and Tata Consultancy Services are the other gainers.

However, Nifty metal is down half a percent dragged by Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys, Shriram Transport Finance and TCS.

The top NSE losers included Vedanta, Titan Company, Zee Entertainment, Hindalco Industries and Bharti Infratel.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Sobha, Shipping Corporation, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors, and Greaves Cotton.

The top losers included Hathway Cable, Vakrangee, Kwality, JSW Energy and DEN Networks.

Alok Industries is the only NSE stock that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 85 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Amtek Auto, DEN Networks, Dena Bank, Hathway Cable, HDIL, INOX Wind, Kwality, Reliance Naval, Tata Power and Vedanta among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 826 stocks advancing, 682 declining and 533 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 805 stocks advanced, 576 declined and 60 remained unchanged.

