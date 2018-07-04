Market Update: Nifty pharma outshines as Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's gain 2%; PSU banks drag, RIL in green

The Indian benchmark indices have moved forward are trading on a positive note this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty adding 19 points and is trading above the 10,719 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 65 points at 35,443.

Nifty pharma continued to outperform and is up 1 percent led by stocks including Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Labs, GSK Pharma, Lupin and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Metal stocks are weak this afternoon dragged by stocks like Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO and Steel Authority of India. However, Jindal (Hisar) has jumped close to 6 percent while Welspun Corp is the other gainer.

PSU banks are also down with PNB shedding 1 percent while Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India are the other losers.

Nifty auto is marginally up with Amara Raja Batteries, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motor Company being the top performers.

Reliance Industries and GAIL India are the few oil & gas stocks which are trading higher, keeping Nifty energy in the green.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Lupin, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bajaj Finserv.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Shriram Transport Finance which is down close to 14 percent followed by Lupin, Just Dial, Sun Pharma and TCS.

The top NSE losers included Grasim Industries, HPCL, BPCL, Vedanta and Adani Ports.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Indocount Industries,Marksans Pharma, Sobha, Granules India and Laurus Labs

The top losers included Shriram Transport, Vakrangee, Kwality, Shriram City Union and Navkar Corp.

Britannia Industries, GSK Pharma, Godrej Consumer and HEG are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 127 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Finolex Industries, HPCL, HUDCO, Kwality, Mangalam Cement, Max Financial and Tata Motors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 824 stocks advancing, 858 declining and 379 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1090 stocks advanced, 1237 declined and 121 remained unchanged.

