Market Update: Nifty pharma outperforms led by Aurobindo Pharma; PSU banks drag

The broader indices are trading on a negative note this Thursday afternoon with the Nifty shedding 67 points at 10,789 and the Sensex is down 200 points at 35,539.

Nifty IT was trading in the red, down over 1 percent dragged by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Mindtree.

Dish TV jumped in the morning trade and continued to trade on the positive side after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up 0.7 percent stake for Rs 92.6 crore.

Oil & gas stocks are trading in the red as HPCL, BPCL, IOC, GAIL India and Reliance Industries shed up to 1 percent in the afternoon trade.

However, pharma stocks are buzzing this Thursday afternoon led by Divis Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma and Lupin.

PSU Banks traded weak as Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank slipped intraday.

Media stocks are weak dragged by Eros International, Jagran Prakashan and TV18 Broadcast. However, Siti Cable jumped over 4 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Sun Pharma, Lupin, HCL Tech, Cipla and Grasim Industries.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were HDFC Bank, TCS, Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lupin.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Vakrangee, Kwality, Divis Labs, Prestige Estates and MMTC.

Bandhan Bank, MM Forgings and NALCO were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 44 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include HAL, Jagran Prakashan and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 649 stocks advancing, 1011 declining and 397 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 985 stocks advanced, 1453 declined and 115 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.