Market Update: Nifty pharma outperforms, jumps 2.5% led by Sun Pharma; HPCL, BPCL shed 2%

The broader indices continue to trade on a negative note this Friday morning with the Nifty trading lower by 31 points at 10,736 and the Sensex shed 87 points at 35,375.

Nifty IT was up close to 1 percent led by KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services.

Bank Nifty was down dragged by ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank.

Oil & gas stocks are also trading weak with HPCL and BPCL down 2 percent while Reliance Industries was also down.

However, pharma stocks outperformed with the Index up over 2 percent led by Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs and Glenmark Pharma.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and Tata Motors.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Tata Motors, Strides Shasun, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Strides Shasun, Vakrangee, UCO Bank, Ajanta Pharma and CG Power .

Infosys and Firstsource Solutions were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 44 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality, Alembic Pharma, Manpasand Beverages, VA Tech Wabag and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 768 stocks advancing, 803 declining and 476 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 949 stocks advanced, 887 declined and 73 remained unchanged.

