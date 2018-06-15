Market Update: Nifty pharma continues to rally as Dr Reddy's jumps 3%; RIL hits record high

The broader indices are trading on a flat to positive note this Friday morning with the Nifty up 19 points at 10,822 and the Sensex is up 47 points at 35,647.

Nifty pharma continues to outperform led by Dr Redddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin.

The midcap index is up half a percent led by Mcleod Russel, CG Power, Biocon, Strides Shasun and Unitech.

Nifty IT was trading in the green, as stocks like Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Tech traded higher.

Among the oil & gas names heavy weight Reliance Industries is up 1 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and UPL.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lupin.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Mcleod Russel, RCF, Apollo Hospitals, Prestige Estates and Eros Internatiional.

Reliance Industries, Jubilant Food, Bajaj Finance, MM Forgings and United Breweries were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 22 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include INOX Wind and NTPC among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 910 stocks advancing, 681 declining and 458 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1093 stocks advanced, 832 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

