App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Nifty pharma continues to rally as Dr Reddy's jumps 3%; RIL hits record high

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 910 stocks advancing, 681 declining and 458 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1093 stocks advanced, 832 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices are trading on a flat to positive note this Friday morning with the Nifty up 19 points at 10,822 and the Sensex is up 47 points at 35,647.

Nifty pharma continues to outperform led by Dr Redddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin.

The midcap index is up half a percent led by Mcleod Russel, CG Power, Biocon, Strides Shasun and Unitech.

Nifty IT was trading in the green, as stocks like Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Tech traded higher.

related news

Among the oil & gas names heavy weight Reliance Industries is up 1 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and UPL.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lupin.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Mcleod Russel, RCF, Apollo Hospitals, Prestige Estates and Eros Internatiional.

Reliance Industries, Jubilant Food, Bajaj Finance, MM Forgings and United Breweries were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 22 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include INOX Wind and NTPC among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 910 stocks advancing, 681 declining and 458 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1093 stocks advanced, 832 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 10:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.