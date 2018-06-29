Market Update: Nifty metal outperforms as JSPL zooms 6%; GAIL, RIL lead oil & gas rally

The bulls have taken complete control of Dalal Street this Friday afternoon with the Nifty jumping 109 points at 10,698 and the Sensex is trading higher by 363 points at 35,401.

Nifty energy is up over 2 percent with Reliance Industries jumping close to 3 percent while GAIL India spiked 6 percent.

Nifty PSU bank is up traded higher led by IDBI Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Syndicate Bank.

From the auto space, Bajaj Auto jumped close to 4 percent while Tata Motors, MRF, Ashok Leyland, Exide Industries and Maruti Suzuki are the other gainers.

From the FMCG space, Emami is up 5 percent while Godrej Industries, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Global Beverage and United Breweries added on some gains.

Nifty infra jumped 2 percent led by Adani Power, Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel, BHEL, Container Corp, Idea Cellular, IRB Infra, Larsen & Toubro, NBCC, NCC, NHPC, Reliance Communications, Siemens and Voltas.

Metal stocks are also buzzing this afternoon up almost 3 percent led by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, NMDC, SAIL and Tata Steel.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Hindalco Industries, GAIL India, Tata Steel, ONGC and Bajaj Auto which are up 3-6 percent in the afternoon trade.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Mahindra CIE and ICICI Bank.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Jindal Saw which jumped 12 percent while IDBI Bank, EID Parry, Indiabulls Ventures and Rattan India are the other gainers.

Britannia Industries, Godrej Industries and Infosys are few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 165 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Amtek Auto, BEML, Capital First, Castrol India, IDFC, IL&FS Transport, Jain Irrigation Systems, Kwality, Jet Airways and PTC India among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1312 stocks advancing, 410 declining and 341 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1762 stocks advanced, 744 declined and 139 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.