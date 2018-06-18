App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Nifty metal drags with Vedanta down 3%; BPCL, HPCL up 2-5%, Infratel at new 52-week low

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 524 stocks advancing, 1137 declining and 406 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 823 stocks advanced, 1570 declined and 123 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices are trading on a negative note this Monday afternoon with the Nifty down 9 points at 10,808 and the Sensex is trading lower by 32 points at 35,589.

Nifty midcap was trading lower but individual stocks are buzzing with Bata India up 3 percent followed by HPCL, JP Associates and Mcleod Russel India.

Bank Nifty is flat, however ICICI Bank jumped over 3 percent while Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank traded lower.

Oil & gas stocks are also buzzing in the afternoon trade with BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation being the top performers, gaining up to 5 percent.

Metal stocks were the biggest losers in the afternoon trade as well with Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Welspun Corp and Hindustan Zinc being the top losers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were HPCL, ICICI Bank, IOC, BPCL and Tata Motors.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Steel and Strides Shasun.

The top losers included Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Coal India and Lupin.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were JP Associates, HPCL, GHCL, Vakrangee and Bajaj Holdings.

Bajaj Finance, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Jubilant Foodworks, Mahindra Logistics and Page Industries were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 50 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Engineers India, ICRA, Bharti Infratel, IOB, Manpasand Beverages, MRPL, Tata Power and Vedanta among others.


First Published on Jun 18, 2018 12:59 pm

