Market Update: Nifty FMCG outperforms as Marico, Britannia jump 2%; PSU banks gain

The Nifty and the Sensex are trading on a positive note this Tuesday afternoon after a flat morning session with the Nifty up 35 points at 10,797 and the Sensex is trading higher by 120 points at 35,591.

Nifty FMCG is up over 1 percent led by stocks like GSK Consumer which jumped 4 percent followed by Godrej Consumer, Britannia Industries, ITC, Marico and United Spirits.

Individual midcap names are buzzing in the afternoon trade including names like Bata India, Ashok Leyland, Allahabad Bank, Bharat Financial Inclusion, CESC, GMR Infra, Jubilant Foodworks, Petronet LNG, Sun TV, India Cements, Voltas and Tata Global Beverage.

Although Nifty auto managed to stay flat after yesterday's fall but stocks like Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Motherson Sumi Systems and Apollo Tyres traded lower, shedding up to 2 percent.

From the oil & gas space, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and IOC traded higher . However, Reliance Industries is trading down by 1.5 percent.

Telecom stocks are up in the afternoon trade with gains from Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular which added over 2 percent each.

Selective PSU banks are trading higher led by Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Allahabad Bank.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries and Coal India.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Tata Motors and HDFC.

The top losers included Vedanta, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Cipla, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Avanti Feeds which zoomed over 17 percent followed by PC Jeweller, Vakrangee, Info Edge and Heidelberg Cement.

The top losers included GATI, Dilip Buildcon, Kwality, CARE Ratings and Jindal Saw.

Abbott India, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Godrej Consumer and Tata Elxsi are few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 165 stocks hit new 52-week low including names like Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, EID Parry, GATI, Jain Irrigation Systems, Kwality, NBCC, NHPC, PTC India Financial, Punj Lloyd, Union Bank of India and UPL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 608 stocks advancing, 1051 declining and 399 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 877 stocks advanced, 1464 declined and 133 remained unchanged.

