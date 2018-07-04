Market Update: Nifty auto gains led by Maruti, Bajaj Auto; Jubilant Food hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty adding 48 points and is trading at 10,748 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 195 points at 35,573.

Nifty auto is up close to a percent led by Amara Raja Batteries, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Motor Company.

Bank Nifty gained half a percent led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank and Axis Bank.

Oil & gas stocks are also up led by Reliance Industries and Indian Oil Corporation.

Selective metal names are also buzzing this Wednesday afternoon including Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel and Welspun Corp.

Nifty pharma is up close to a percent led by stocks including Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Labs, GSK Pharma, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, Lupin, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Shriram Transport Finance which is down close to 14 percent followed by Sun Pharma, Lupin, Just Dial and Maruti Suzuki.

The top NSE losers included HPCL, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Cipla and Vedanta.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Indocount Industries, Marksans Pharma, Sobha, Avanti Feeds and Bajaj Corp.

The top losers included Shriram Transport, SREI Infra, NBCC, Vakrangee and Kwality.

Britannia Industries, GSK Pharma, Godrej Consumer, Jubilant Foodworks and HEG are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 143 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Finolex Industries, HPCL, HUDCO, Kwality, Mangalam Cement, Max Financial and Tata Motors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 804 stocks advancing, 895 declining and 365 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1195 stocks advanced, 1286 declined and 133 remained unchanged.

