you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Metals lose shine as Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc fall 3-4%; ICICI Bank jumps 2%

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 529 stocks advancing, 1035 declining and 492 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 681 stocks advanced, 1134 declined and 82 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices are trading on a negative note this Monday morning with the Nifty down 22 points at 10,795 and the Sensex is trading lower by 65 points at 35,557.

Nifty midcap was trading lower but individual stocks are buzzing with Bata India up 2 percent followed by Mcleod Russel India.

Bank Nifty is also weak, however ICICI Bank jumped 2 percent while Axis Bank and Yes Bank shed up to 1 percent.

Oil & gas stocks are also buzzing in the morning trade with BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation being the top performers.

Metal stocks were the biggest losers as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Zinc were down up to 3 percent.

From the real estate space, Unitech, HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills and Sobha were the top losers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were HPCL, ICICI Bank, IOC, BPCL and HCL Tech.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Infosys and Strides Shasun.

The top losers included Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Coal India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Strides Shasun, Bajaj Holdings, Apollo Hospitals, HPCL and Idea Cellular.

Bajaj Finance, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Jubilant Foodworks and Page Industries were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 34 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include ICRA, Bharti Infratel, IOB, Manpasand Beverages, MRPL, Tata Power and Vedanta among others.

First Published on Jun 18, 2018 10:09 am

