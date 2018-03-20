Market Update: IT, bank lead the pullback; 106 stocks hit 52-week low

The benchmark indices are trading higher as it has extended its gain in the afternoon trade. Sensex up 147.81 points at 33070.93, and the Nifty up 54.60 points at 10148.90.

All the sectoral indices trading higher with IT and PSU bank leading with 1 percent gain followed by pharma, energy and infra space.

Among the pharma, Lupin, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Lab and Cadila Healthcare are gaining more than 1 percent.

Tata Steel, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers on the indices, while top losers are M&M, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Axis Bank, Vedanta, IOC and Cipla.

106 stocks touched 52-week low including Allcargo Logistics, BEML, Chennai Petroleum, Cummins India on the NSE.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 832 stocks advancing, while 807 declined and 381 remained unchanged on the NSE.

On the other hand, in the BSE, 1157 stocks advanced and 1230 declined and 133 remained unchanged.